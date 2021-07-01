4 from Myrtle Beach indicted by federal grand jury in international telemarketing scheme

MYRTLE BEACH — Four Myrtle Beach residents were indicted by a federal grand jury on accusations they were part of an international telemarketing scheme targeting seniors that corralled more than $665,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina said July 1 the Grand Jury returned a 13-count indictment against Fabian Gray, who also goes by Mike Taylor, 29; Avia Reid, 29; Khalelah Powell, 20; and Romaine Gordon, 29, all of Myrtle Beach. All four have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges that since June 2015, the four knowingly, willfully and intentionally conspired to defraud victims by use of telemarketing, according to a release from the U.S. Attorneys Office.

The four are accused of falsely informing more than 100 victims, most of them elderly, that the victims had won large amounts of money and then convinced the victims that they had to pay fees in advance in order to receive their awards.

The indictment further alleges the defendants and their co-conspirators sent communications that supposedly were from a genuine sweepstakes company, financial institutions and even federal agencies that discussed the cash awards, designed to hide the true nature of the conspiracy and to convince victims of the authenticity of the winnings and fees, the indictment alleges.

The defendants then reportedly instructed how and to whom the bogus fees and taxes were to be sent. After receiving the victims' money through prepaid cards, money orders, cash, personal checks and wire transfers, the defendants, in turn, wire-transferred and carried it to co-conspirators in Jamaica and elsewhere, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges that at least $665,000 was stolen in the scheme.

All four face up to 20 years in prison per count. Because the indictment alleges the defendants targeted victims over age 55, they face an enhanced penalty of up to 10 additional years for the first 12 counts of the indictment.