330 townhomes likely to be approved in Carolina Forest, 58 single-family homes denied

HORRY COUNTY — Carolina Forest is one of the most populated areas in Horry County, and it may be getting more populated.

County council approved the second reading of DDC Engineers' plan to develop 330 townhomes on Postal Way and Glenbriar Drive in the Carolina Forest area.

But, after close to an hour of discussion between county officials, residents and developers council did not approve the second reading of 58 single family homes on Gardner Lacey Road that G3 Engineering was hoping to get passed.

When asked about how G3 Engineering Director of Business Development was feeling after the project was not approved, Felix Pitts declined to comment.

Before the decision Pitts said G3 Engineering had worked tirelessly with the community to consider their needs and reservations about the project.

After close to an hour and half discussion on rezoning projects in Horry County, council was set to move onto a few more items.

That is until Council Vice Chairman Dennis DiSabato asked the meeting be adjourned for privileged knowledge, though DiSabato declined to comment on why.

Council Chairman Johnny Gardner did not want to adjourn the meeting, but council voted otherwise.

"Business of the county has to go on," Gardner said. "I'm the chairman, i'm going to make sure it goes on."

A discussion of county legal fees by Councilmember Al Allen and an executive session to discuss a proposed contract and proposed sale or purchase of a property were the two prominent items left untouched.

When asked to elaborate on the items, Gardner did not have more specifics.

"I don't know, if it was about a certain attorney fee or attorney fees in general," Gardner said of the topic Allen was planning to discuss. "Who knows until we've discussed and that's why we put it up there."

It is unclear when these items will be rescheduled for discussion.

Allen was asked if the public had a right to know why the meeting was cancelled and he said he believed they did, but he wasn't willing to comment.

Though the council officials were not willing to elaborate on the abrupt ending, throughout the evening they took into consideration the five residents who talked about concerns on more development within Carolina Forest.

Cherie Reed, a Southcreek resident whose property would have been neighboring the 58 single-family home project, said that area in Carolina Forest does experience flooding.

The area is not listed as a flood zone on FEMA's current, proposed or supplemental plan, according to both Pitts and the county website.

While Reed and other community members in attendance for the 58 single-family homes got their way, another community member who also lives in South Creek Frank Parini did not.

Parini asked council, "What criteria are used by planning and county council to decide any of the rezoning issues?

"I'm betting many of our residents would love an honest answer, my guess is it's just the money."

On the county application to apply for a rezoning request the following questions are asked:

Are you rezoning only a portion of this property?

Is this request to address an existing zoning violation or non-conformity?

What road(s) will provide access to the site?

How will water and wastewater be addressed?

Are there any known wetlands on the site?

Is any of the site within the regulatory floodplain or floodway?

Are there any known threatened or endangered species on the site?

Are there any known historical resources or cemeteries on the site?

Are there any covenants or deed restrictions that prohibit this use?

Are you requesting a Future Land Use Map Amendment for this site?

The 330 townhomes was approved unanimously.

While council did not approve both projects, both Allen and Councilmemeber Danny Hardee addressed residents' concerns of development and building in wetlands.

"We're called the lowcountry for a reason, because we're low. We've got a lot of swamps," Allen said. "And when people move here this is what you're moving into and it's so easy to blame everybody else."

Allen, who is an Horry County native, said if he had it his way they wouldn't build another home in the county, but that the economic growth needed to support the county outweighs the groans and complains about more development.

"Instead of shooting off your mouth, why don't you bring us some solutions," Allen said.

Councilmembers Mark Causey and Johnny Vaught were the only members who voted to approve the 58 single-family home project.

"Thank you county council," residents chimed at the council when they disapproved the development.