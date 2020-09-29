3-year-old child, mother dead after Monday night shooting in Conway

Another victim has died as a result of a deadly shooting Monday night in Conway.

A three-year-old child, identified as Bailey Simmon, died as a result of her injuries. The Horry County Coroner's office said an autopsy will be done later this week.

The child is the daughter of Tasjunique Graham, 23, who was pronounced dead at the scene according to authorities.

June Wood, spokeswoman for the city, said that officers from the Conway Police Department were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Suggs Street Sept. 28 for a shots-fired call with injuries.

After arriving on scene, officers found one deceased woman, 23, with a gunshot wound, Wood said. A second victim, a 3-year-old child, suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Wood said that CPD is actively gathering information and there is currently no suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact CPD at 843-248-1790.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.