2 milestones, 1 day: CCU student graduates and celebrates 1 year free of cancer

CONWAY — Amid the more than 370 Coastal Carolina University graduates sits one who is celebrating the completion of her masters degree on the one-year anniversary of learning she was free of thyroid cancer.

The last year has not been easy for sports management student Hailey Wimmenauer, but she managed to pull through after being diagnosed in October 2019 with papillary thyroid cancer and having her thyroid removed weeks later. And she still was able to complete her degree with a 4.0 GPA.

She expects Friday to be an emotional day.

“It’s been kind of a crazy year,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot from it. I’ve learned a lot about myself.”

Wimmenauer, 22, graduated with an undergraduate degree in sports science from CCU in August 2019. But she wasn’t ready to leave CCU just yet — so she began her master’s program.

Weeks later, she began to develop hives and she had no idea what was causing her to have the reaction. So she went to the health services office on campus, and Wimmenauer said she was told it could be a number of things.

As she was on her way out, Dr. Marie LiVigni told her she wanted to check one more thing: Wimmenauer’s neck.

LiVigni felt the tumor then, Wimmenauer said, and ordered tests to be done. The first test was an ultrasound, but results came back normal. LiVigni pushed Wimmenauer to go for further tests, not trusting the first results, Wimmenauer said.

After more tests and a biopsy, LiVigni told Wimmenauer the news on Oct. 11, 2019.

She had papillary thyroid cancer.

“I owe her everything,” Wimmenauer said. “She helped me through it all.

“She was relentless with me getting tested. If she hadn’t have found it, I don’t know how far it would have gone if I hadn’t noticed it.”

The thyroid is a vital gland in the neck that produces hormones. Those without a thyroid, and those who suffer from hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, are required to take medication to replace the hormones a thyroid is not producing, or producing too much of.

Wimmenauer said her mother and boyfriend came down from Pennsylvania, where she calls home, to be with her after the news. She then traveled back home and began exploring their options.

“It was crazy, I picked up my life and went to go save my life,” she said. “It was a whirlwind.”

Weeks later, thanks to a family connection, Wimmenauer was able to get in to have surgery to remove her entire thyroid and dozens of lymph nodes. Doctors later told her about 34 of the removed lymph nodes tested positive.

The recovery was tough, she said, adding the surgery required her head to be off the edge of the table so the surgeon could perform the surgery. She said she still has issues with her neck pain post-surgery.

Though she had to make the tough decision to end her graduate assistantship due to it being too strenuous, she still was able to complete her classes successfully.

Wimmenauer plans to stay on board at the sports training facility in Pennsylvania where she completed her internship and will become a sports administrator at the facility and assistant to the owner.