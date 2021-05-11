2 brothers die on Mother's Day in boating accident in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A North Carolina family visiting the Grand Strand for Mother's Day suffered the loss of two brothers when one fell overboard on a rented boat and the other jumped in the Intracoastal Waterway to try to save him.
The men were last seen in the vicinity of Palmetto Harbor Drive in North Myrtle Beach. The search for the two men began immediately, with agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue searching the area by boat, according to a press release issued by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR Dive Team joined the search the morning of May 10. The body of one of the missing men was recovered at about noon, and the other at around 5 p.m.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the men or the cause of death.