17 Chants named to Phil Steele Sun Belt All-Conference Teams

CONWAY — Much like the Coastal Carolina football team cleaned up with 16 All-Sun Belt Conference honorees, the Chants picked up more all-conference nods on Tuesday.

The Chants had 17 players named to 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference Teams, including eight on the first team.

Most notably making the first team were freshman quarterback Grayson McCall, who was also named the Freshman and Player of the Year in the conference by the Sun Belt, including an All-Sun Belt first team nod, and senior defensive end Tarron Jackson, who was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and also earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team.

McCall finished the season among the nation’s leaders with 24 touchdowns against only three interceptions and led the Sun Belt in passing efficiency at 184.3.

The freshman led the conference in passing yards with 2,488 and was second in completion percentage at 68.8 percent. He also did well on the ground, coming in at sixth in the conference with seven rushing scores and 12th in the conference with 569 rushing yards.

Jackson led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5, and was first on the team and third in the conference with 14 tackles-for-loss.

Jackson was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the season. He also added 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery on the year.

Also making the All-Conference first team were senior running back CJ Marable, junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, junior tight end Isaiah Likely, senior offensive lineman Trey Carter, senior defensive lineman C.J. Brewer and junior defensive back D’Jordan Strong.

Earning second team honors were junior defensive lineman Jeffrey Gunter, senior linebacker Silas Kelly, senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher and junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi.

Making the third team were freshman offensive lineman Willie Lampkin, senior offensive lineman Sam Thompson, junior spur Enock Makonzo, and junior safety Alex Spillum.

Rounding out the awards was senior offensive lineman Steven Bedosky, who made the fourth team.