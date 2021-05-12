15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announces reelection bid

CONWAY — 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced on Wednesday that he will seek reelection for another term.
The 15th Judicial Circuit oversees the counties of Horry and Georgetown.
A native of Aynor, Richardson received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1992 from the University of South Carolina – Coastal Campus. He graduated in 1997 from Regent University School of Law in Virginia.
Richardson started his career as the Judicial Law Clerk for former Circuit Court Judge Sidney T. Floyd, and in 1998 began work with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
In 2010, Richardson was promoted to Chief Deputy Solicitor of the 15th Circuit, and in 2012 was appointed by former Governor Nikki Haley as Solicitor after Greg Hembree was elected to a state senate seat.