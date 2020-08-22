Your neighborhood guide to Mount Pleasant's historic Old Village

Editor's Note: The coronavirus pandemic may impact sites and destinations within this article. Please check with individual locations to ensure they are open and operating regularly.
The Old Village in Mount Pleasant is a small part of one of South Carolina's largest cities, and it's chock-full of historic sites and buildings because, like the tip of the Charleston peninsula, the Old Village was once just about the entire town.
The town, named after the plantation of early settler Jacob Motte, was formed in 1837 by joining together two colonial-era subdivisions with a total of 85 lots, according to the town's Old Village Historic District.
Some of the early homes and public buildings survive, including Motte's former home, Hibben House, where captured revolutionary Gen. William Moultrie met with British officers after the surrender of Charleston in 1780.
In a town that's grown to more than 90,000, with sprawling subdivisions full of recently built homes, the Old Village is still a place where people can stroll quiet streets beneath immense live oak trees and make a day of wandering from one historic spot to another.
That's an outdoor activity well-suited for 2020, when many businesses are closed and face masks are required in others due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Historic sites and markers also help reveal some of Mount Pleasant's interesting history. For example, one marker commemorates Edmund Jenkins, a Black veteran of the Civil War who served as Town Marshal from the late 1800s through the 1920s.
Another fun fact: The Darby Building at 302 King St. was built in 1884 as the Berkeley County Courthouse. Mount Pleasant was the Berkeley County seat until 1895, when the town became part of Charleston County.
One way to take a planned historic walk would be to follow the Old Village Historical Marker Walking Tour created by Moultrie Middle School's Wellness Committee. A link to the tour guide can be found on the town's website at tompsc.com/238/Historical-Markers.
The Old Village Historic District sits between the Charleston harbor and Royall Avenue/Whilden Street. It extends from Shem Creek to the marsh between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan's Island.
A trolley once carried passengers along those streets, from the dock where the Charleston ferry once arrived to Sullivan's Island via a bridge at the end of Pitt Street that is now a delightful public park that extends far across the marsh.
With water on three sides — Shem Creek at the north end, the Charleston harbor to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the south — scenic views abound in the Old Village. Some of the best spots are easy to access and even have free parking; the park and trails behind Alhambra Hall at Middle and McCormick streets, Pickett Park at the south end of Pitt Street, and the town park and boardwalk at Shem Creek.
Visitors to the area might try strolling from one end of the historic district to the other, a distance of just 1.5 miles, looking at historic buildings and markers along the way and perhaps stopping in the Pitt Street Pharmacy near Venning Street for an ice cream or a cold drink.
At the south end, what is now Pickett Park was once known as Cove Inlet, the site of a foot bridge to Sullivan's Island that the crew of the ill-fated Civil War submarine Hunley is said to have crossed in 1864. The Cove Inlet footbridge later became a trolley bridge, then a bridge for cars, and now a park (the former bridge no longer extends to Sullivan's Island).
At the north end of the historic district is Haddrell's Point. There's a historic marker at Haddrell Street and Live Oak Drive, but nothing remains of the Revolutionary War battery visited by George Washington. Nearby, however, visitors can shop like a local and buy shrimp fresh off the boat, or visit the park and restaurants at Shem Creek.
Visiting with children who need some exercise time? Alhambra Playground is located at Middle and McCormick street, there are public tennis courts at Ferry Street and Royall Avenue, and basketball courts on Royall Avenue between King and Morrison streets, which is just steps away from the popular H&R Sweet Shop & Soul Food.