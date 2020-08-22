With times tough for Lowcountry cocktails, Charleston mixologist Joey Goetz shakes it up

Charleston's drink scene has come leaps and bounds in recent years. For proof of that (alcohol joke!), look no further than the city's recent proliferation of cocktail bars. Though the Lowcountry's libation landscape is comparatively young next to America's major mixology metropolises, like New Orleans, New York City and San Francisco, it's come a long way in the decade and a half since South Carolina modernized its arcane liquor laws.
Progress, thy name is paloma!
And yet, the year has been an uphill battle for Charleston's cocktail cadre, thanks to another S.C. law (this one still very much on the books) that prohibits bars from selling cocktails to-go. With the coronavirus pandemic barring—hey-o!—normal operations at the city's sleekest sipping spots, we caught up with Joey Goetz, a standout young star of Holy City's drink-shaking scene, to get his perspective on how locals' tastes have evolved, and what the future holds for the city's cocktail community.
Goetz, a longtime barman at King Street's pioneering cocktail bar The Belmont, has lately struck out on a new project at Bar George on James Island.
Here he is, in. his own words (lightly edited for clarity and brevity):
Opening up Bar George, I was thoroughly surprised by what worked: mezcal and rum and things like that seemed to work here pretty well. We have this popular drink, a mezcal cocktail called a Spanish Fly. That's a heavy gingery mezcal cocktail with Aperol and lemon. That took off like hotcakes. That is probably our most popular drink, and probably my favorite drink on the menu as well. It's delicious.
Seeing mezcal work so well, yeah, I'd call that a sign of maturity for Charleston's cocktail scene. I mean our cocktail scene here is very young, compared to other cities like New York or a New Orleans, big cities like that. So having a young cocktail scene requires educating people on what we can make with those flavors are and maybe they're a little bit different than what they're used to. In my experience, it takes years to educate a population on that. But when people know that they can get something that tastes good, that is a little bit of obscure, and they're kind of taking themselves out of the box... that's when it becomes exciting.
But the Charleston cocktail scene is just so down and out right now. It's just tough.
I don't think it's under threat long-term, by any means. I just think that people are going to have to adapt. I don't mean to keep comparing ourselves to other cities but South Carolina's liquor laws don't really work well within a pandemic. I'm from Baltimore, and all my friends that worked in that cocktail scene are doing pickup cocktail kits, individual cocktails and things like that. You can still be creative, still make a little bit of money and be doing your job at the same time. Meanwhile in Charleston, I'm doing delivery oysters. I haven't shaken a drink for a customer here in a while!
When we shut down, I had a refrigerator full of citrus. So we got to juice a lot of citrus and take quarts and quarts of citrus juice home. So at the house I've been shaking Greyhounds, I've been shaking margaritas, I've been shaking daiquiris. Just from the excess citrus that we've had. And I still have grapefruit and things in the fridge! Easy one-to-one ratio drinks: easy daiquiris, easy margs. That's home drinking life at the moment.