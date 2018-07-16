New wine shops and bars are expanding the options for wine lovers. Charleston was once scoffed at for not having the wine programs to back up the food scene, but that has changed dramatically in the last few years. FIG even brought home a James Beard Award for its wine program to prove it. That's a great place to start if you want to learn about the modern approach to wine, too. I like to sit at the bar and see what new bottles they have on the list. It's where I got my first taste of orange wine, and if you're not what sure that is, these places below can help you find out.
If you want to get down with your sommelier...
Head to Graft Wine Shop at 700 King St. where Miles White and Femi Oyediran have teamed up to create a new sort of wine experience in Charleston. You can purchase wine to take home, or you can pull up a bar stool and sip some wine. Either way, submit to the expertise of White and Oyediran, who are well educated wine experts eager to break things down into something you can understand and enjoy without having to be an expert yourself. They regularly host pop-up restaurants and are always spin great tunes from cool bands.
If you want to sip wine with the beautiful people....
Vintage Lounge welcomes adults to Upper King Street with a luxe atmosphere, complete with gold leaf accents. Since it opened in Spring 2018, Vintage has quickly become a hotspot for those looking to enjoy serious wine (at relatively reasonable prices) with service from some of Charleston's best. You can expect to find co-owner Nathan Wheeler behind the bar most nights of the week, and he's always eager to share his vast knowledge to turn you on to something new and exciting. The cheese and charcuterie boards are phenomenal too.
If you just want to be in a wine club...
Monarch Wine Merchants is a quiet little wine store at 1107 King St. that boasts the knowledge of Justin Coleman, the former manager of The Ordinary who has great connections in the New York wine world too. He's been known to source special varietals and connect them to serious drinkers. He has also created a monthly CSA program for wine, which makes sense because he stocks only the kind of wines that are treated like agricultural products and not mass produced commodities. Join his club and you'll receive three unique wines each month with tasting notes and a pickup party.
Other options: Uncork at 476 King St. has 40 wines by the glass and an Enomatic wine dispensing system that allows patrons to explore. Edmund's Oast Exchange at 1081 Morrison Drive not only stocks a great curated selection of wines, but sommelier Sarah O'Kelley hosts blind tastings and teaches the basics in her educational series.