A first-time visitor to Charleston may explore one of Charleston's iconic attractions because they had some time to kill on a long weekend.
But then they discover they want to know more. There is so much they didn't get to on that first trip — enough to keep them coming back for a lifetime.
If you're a history buff, you can explore everything from the first Charleston settlement at early Charles Towne Landing to the steel wonder of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge across the harbor.
You can walk down a cobblestone street made of ballast from wooden ships. You can touch brick walls that still have the imprints of the human hands that made them.
You are not looking at history, you are feeling it.
The special spirit of Charleston is what keeps the world coming back for more. For the seventh time, Charleston is the No. 1 U.S. city, as judged by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine.
Charleston also made the publication’s list of the World’s Top 15 Cities. The rest of the world has discovered just how charming we are, too, and Conde Nast Traveler hailed us as the Top U.S. Small City. National Geographic nominated us as the top city in the U.S. for green space in our parks.
Because it's hard to know where to start, we've narrowed down the can't-miss attractions by car trip, starting from The Battery and working your way around Charleston: The first 10 are free, and the others are well worth the admission fees.
