There are probably as many ways to begin learning about Charleston's architecture as there are interesting buildings to look at.
So don't consider the following advice to be definitive but simply an attempt to encourage you to start exploring a place that has many of the South's oldest and most interesting structures.
It makes sense to start at Broad and Meeting streets, the city's traditional civic square and one whose public importance has been preserved (i.e., the buildings here are not just museums).
St. Michael's Church is the oldest building at the intersection (famously dubbed the "Four Corners of Law" by Ripley's Believe it or Not). The church is one of Charleston's most recognizable and photographed, and its design was loosely patterned after St. Martin in the Fields on Trafalgar Square. It demonstrates how early Charlestonians were making their new city in London's image.
Across Broad Street is Charleston City Hall, which originally was built in the early 19th century as a bank. It later became City Hall, underwent a Victorian makeover following the 1886 earthquake and a relatively recent renovation that makes it more visitor-friendly than ever. The building also exposes an important lesson in the city's preservation: adapting historic buildings not as museums, but to meet today's needs. (And it has public restrooms on the ground floor).
Across Meeting Street from City Hall is the historic Charleston County Courthouse, whose walls include significant remnants of South Carolina's 18th century Statehouse that existed here before the capital was moved to Columbia. It still functions as a courthouse, but, like City Hall, has some historical displays inside.
While the federal building at the southwest corner is the newest (it was built in the late 19th century, after the 1886 earthquake demolished the city's police building here), it also is an impressive work, with a handsome garden with statues of some of the state's most significant 20th century figures.
Together, they make up the famous Four Corners of Law - city, state, federal and God's law.
Just down Meeting Street, a visit to the Nathaniel Russell House museum will give visitors a glimpse into the lavish, high-style building occurring here at the dawn of the 19th century, when the city was near one of its most prosperous peaks.
And up Meeting Street is the Gibbes Museum of Art, which proves there were great buildings built well after the Civil War. This early 20th-century Beaux Arts gem recently reopened after an extensive renovation that returned the museum to something much closer to its original glory. A new garden out back also is not to miss.
Other significant structures open to the public:
The Old Exchange Building has been modified over the years, and its prominent location on the city's waterfront has been blocked by later development. But it remains the most historically significant civic building from the city's Colonial past. It's the Independence Hall of the South.
The Dock Street Theatre is one of Charleston's greatest architectural puzzles: a 20th-century theater built from 19th-century buildings, including a hotel, that occupied the site of the city's grand early 18th-century theater. Don't miss the drawing room overlooking Church Street that has architectural detail salvaged from a historic home.
The Aiken Rhett House museum at 48 Elizabeth St. is worth a visit because it's the best surviving example, at least that's publicly accessible, of how Charleston's antebellum homes functioned as sort of mini urban plantations. The slave quarters, kitchen area and carriage houses are remarkably intact, and a small new museum space there shows off artifacts from a recent archaeological dig.
The Fireproof Building is no longer home to the South Carolina Historic Society's archives. Instead, the society has renovated and reopened the building as a museum and event space. Exhibits interpret not only the state's history but also the history of the building itself, designed by Robert Mills (architect of the Washington Monument) to safeguard government records.
There is also much to see outside downtown. Consider starting with Drayton Hall, a plantation house museum on the Ashley River whose claim to fame isn't only its mid-18th century Palladian design but also its relative lack of alterations since it was built. A new visitors center interprets the historic site.