It's not all beaches and old houses in the Charleston area. For the athletically inclined or the simply adventurous, recreational opportunities abound.
Looking to blow off some steam without melting in the summer heat? Indoor trampoline parks offer high-flying action in a gloriously climate-controlled environment. North Charleston's Velocity Air Sports and Mount Pleasant's Sky Zone both offer an array of obstacles and free-wheeling bounce times, including designated morning hours for young children.
If you're looking to play a little putt-putt, Myrtle Beach remains the undisputed state capital of obstacle-based miniature golf and pirate-themed decor. But in the Charleston area, you can't go wrong with a trip to Frankie's Fun Park on Ashley Phosphate Road, which also features an arcade, two go-kart racing tracks, bumper boats and all the birthday-party pizza you can handle. The North Charleston location also plans to add a virtual-reality shooting game called Hologate soon, following in the footsteps of the Greenville and Columbia locations.
Whether you're an avid shooter or a first-timer looking for a non-traditional Friday night date, here's an idea: Go check out a gun range. The Charleston area has numerous indoor gun ranges, including ATP Gun Shop, Quickshot, and the spacious new Palmetto State Armory in Summerville. Call ahead to find out about rental rates, range fees and special events like ladies' night. At C&S Shooting Sports on Rivers Avenue, for example, you can pay a flat range fee and try out multiple guns from a whole wall of firearms. You'll just have to pay for the ammo.