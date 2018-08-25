Jellies, turtles, the occasional stray alligator, sure. But a lot more crawls up on the beach than you might expect.
The reason all those shorebirds are pecking it up in the tidal zone is a swarm of polychaetes and amphipods: clams, snails, barnacles, fiddler crabs, sea stars, aquatic insects and sea worms. Lots of sea worms.
Maybe the most weirdly fascinating creature is the decorator worm, which piles sand from its burrow into tiny minaret tubes rising out of the beach. Then it dresses up the minaret, with bits of shell, debris, dead spartina and seaweed. It's fond of the muddy sand in the inlets.
The decorator worms has one other odd characteristic: If its head is bitten off, it will regrow. There, feel better about that shrimp you just scarfed down?
Then there's the myriad diversity of other shelled creatures that cause ooos and aahs, including whelks, lettered olives, sand dollars and banded tulips. All of them originally came with creatures inside that usually ended up as food for something.
One of the biggest, creepiest looking batman-helmet critters you'll encounter is familiar: the horseshoe crab. But there's a few things you might not know about it.
The species is ancient. Its eggs are vital food for the endangered red knot in the bird’s epic hemispheric migration. An extract of the crab’s blood is critical for tests to ensure medical equipment is kept bacteria-free.
Finally, there's the haint.
As you pick up your towel and turn to leave, you might be watched by eyes poking up like little sticks. The ghost crab is the sand-camouflaged critter scurrying in and out of burrows during the day like it's trying to sneak up on you. It's not. It needs to periodically wet is gills and feed.
Come back at night and you're likely to see the crabs scuttling all over the sand.