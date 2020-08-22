The great outdoors: In Charleston, there are plenty of reasons to put down the remote and step outside

It’s not the full experience due to the coronavirus pandemic. But you are allowed outside.
With the Netflix queue empty and your schedule of eventual home improvements empty, take advantage of what is allowed by enjoying nature. It’s likely you won’t have to wear a mask, as the alligator, pelican or horse you see won’t mind if you’re not properly social distancing.
Charleston abounds in outdoor summer activities and football won’t be back for a while. Take advantage.
Camping
Whether it’s a bedroll on a bed of pine straw or a full Winnebago parked by a stream, campsites are abundant in the Lowcountry and available for rental. Most places require a multinight stay, but there’s no shortage of options.
James Island County Park has 643 acres of woodlands to explore, although COVID-19 has created some restrictions. The fishing dock is undergoing construction and the spray play is closed indefinitely. Also, boat rentals are not allowed at present.
But the campsites are open and there is the Splash Zone water park. Attendance is restricted as it abides by safety protocols. Patrons are allowed to bring bottled water inside as drinking fountains are not in use.
Awendaw’s Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge extends the most natural setting, with paths through the marshes and the opportunity to see much of the state’s native fowl. More than 293 species of birds have been spotted, and loggerhead sea turtles have been tracked on the beaches.
Edisto Beach State Park offers camping on the beach or near the salt marsh.
Giddyup
Charleston offers a chance to ride horses instead of being pulled by them through the cobblestone streets of downtown (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Want to go further than a petting zoo? Head to Middleton Place alongside the Ashley River, where horseback rentals and numerous trails are available.
Seabrook Island Equestrian Center has a great selection of paths and fields, but you will be asked about your experience. At least three years’ of horseback experience is required for the most exclusive rides, but there are still guided or beginner-level trails through the island, the salt marshes or alongside the ocean.
Mullet Hall Equestrian Center on Johns Island is for the serious rider. Bringing your own horse is a requirement.
Fire your guns
Shooting ranges, indoor and outdoor, let the sportsman warm up for another hunting season. Social distancing may affect capacity and how close shooters can be to each other on the ranges, but there are several open for business.
Located in Jamestown (Berkeley County), Boggy Head has been refurbished after being briefly shut down last summer. The site, which requires patrons to pack up their trash and use paper targets only, had become a haven for dumping household garbage and old appliances, some of which were used for target practice. A community clean-up initiative restored Boggy Head, and there are several ranges for handguns or rifles and shotguns.
Twin Ponds Range in McClellanville, located in the Francis Marion National Forest, is a still-target shooting location that does not rent equipment. Scopes or target throwers, if clay pigeons are the desire, need to be brought by customers.
Quickshot Shooting Range and C&S Shooting Sports are both easily accessible from downtown Charleston.
Stretch the legs
Walking around the yard or block during quarantine became unchallenging. Build your legs back up by any of the camping sites, or at other parks in the Lowcountry.
Sullivan’s Island Nature Trail, Hampton Park and Audubon Swamp Garden are all open for business. Just park the car, lace up your boots and head out.
There also are numerous trails, or portions of trails, in the Francis Marion National Forest. The Palmetto Trail widely cuts through Charleston County and covers 425 miles.
Toes in the water
Can’t come to Charleston without passing inlets, rivers or the Atlantic without seeing boats and swimmers. Several companies in Charleston focus on seawater navigation without having to breach the tides.
Charleston Kayak Company has reserved tours through the swamp or down the Ashley River.
Charleston Outdoor Adventures and Nature Adventures near Shem Creek offer kayak or paddleboard rentals for you to explore as deeply as you want into the marshes.