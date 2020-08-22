Sweet memories: Charleston chef BJ Dennis works to replicate 19th century peanut and molasses candy

Editor's note: In honor of Charleston's 350th anniversary, we are reprinting some of our favorite stories on the history of Charleston foodways and dining. This was published in 2017.
Until very recently, if historians were curious about the way people ate a century or so ago, they had to spool through furlongs of microfilm, track down yellowing cookbooks or deduce clues from dishware fragments. Now, those traditional methods have been supplemented by vast digital databases, so answers in some cases are just a few keystrokes away.
What food historians still can’t do is pay a visit to the period they’re studying. There is no wormhole that lets out at City Market on the day that a shipment of pineapples has arrived from Havana, or a Church Street dining room in which green turtle soup is being served. But while time travel is impossible, traveling to another place can be almost as effective for clearing up culinary mysteries, as chef BJ Dennis recently discovered.
“It just all made sense when I got there,” Dennis says of a trip to Trinidad & Tobago, a pair of Caribbean islands that has cultural and botanical overlaps with the Lowcountry.
Dennis hadn’t planned on looking deeply into the sweets produced before refined sugar was widely available, but the confections were there waiting for him. At the airport in Tobago, women sold candies based on benne seeds. And street vendors in Trinidad were hawking the treat known as monkey meat. Suddenly, the reintroduction of Charleston’s forgotten “old school candies” was tantalizingly within reach.
“We’ve got to know our history, and food is one of the best ways to tell history,” Dennis says of his current efforts to bring once-loved confections back into local circulation. “Fried chicken and mac-and-cheese are not our thing. Peanuts were brought here from West Africa. Peanuts are our thing. We’ve got to bring this back.”
Gathering ingredients
Monkey meat and groundnut cakes were once common in Charleston: University of South Carolina professor David Shields says the latter was the city’s leading candy from the 1830s through the 1910s (its name, misleading to modern ears, refers to its patty shape). Both of them are made from molasses and brown sugar, albeit in different proportions; peanuts; and the tiniest bit of vinegar or citrus juice. Monkey meat also incorporates coconut.
That much was known prior to Dennis’ trip. But the preparation method was all conjecture until Dennis asked the monkey meat seller for pointers. He returned home with the lapsed technique, ready to apply it to the Carolina African runner peanuts that Clemson University recently revived.
“These peanuts are so small, you don’t have to do too much grinding,” Dennis jokes.
Described by Slow Food USA as “the ur-peanut of the United States,” the sweet Carolina African Runner is the nut that would have been used by the African-American women who made up the local candy industry in the 1800s.
It was a familiar dynamic in the 19th-century South: “After Emancipation, the selling of sweets became a time-honored way of earning a small but honorable living,” food historian Jessica Harris has written.
Although as Chanda Nunez pointed out in her reappraisal of New Orleans’ praline vendors, whose wares weren’t too far removed from groundnut cakes: “White commentators praised the candy while typically reducing the women to demeaning caricatures.” Indeed, Shields turned up a representative 1905 ditty about a Charlestonian who missed the city of her childhood and its peddlers’ distinctive calls:
“Fancy woke for groundnut cake/That turbaned maumas cried/The glucose made confections cheat/And Dixie cookery died.”
In other words, the traditional candy that The Evening Post once characterized as “Charleston’s greatest charm,” couldn’t survive the advent of cheap white sugar.
Making molasses stick
Americans didn’t suddenly sprout a sweet tooth when technology made sugar a commodity. European settlers started chasing sweetness almost as soon as they arrived, prying sap from maple trees and simmering sugar beets. But the results didn’t lend themselves to candy-making.
Then along came steam power and a host of other sugar-related innovations, transforming the candy market so dramatically that “by the 1880s, even those who lived in remote towns could sample” chocolate bonbons, gumdrops and peppermint puffs, according to Wendy Woloson, author of "Refined Tastes: Sugar, Confectionery and Consumers in Nineteenth-Century America." ("Little House on the Prairie" readers will recall the ever-present horehound sticks.)
By the close of the 1800s, per capita sugar consumption had surpassed 70 pounds, compared with fewer than 10 pounds at the century’s start. Children were so fixated on penny candy that at least a few manufacturers tried to capitalize on the widespread addiction: “Handy-Spandy, Jack-A-Dandy, wants a piece of peanut candy,” went one trade card rhyme for Kandi Kubes. “He wants it now. He wants it bad.”
During the white sugar rush, molasses know-how was lost or devalued. In her 1847 cookbook, "The Carolina Housewife," Sarah Rutledge suggested making groundnut cakes by filling puff pastry with batter made from finely ground peanuts, 10 eggs, one pound of butter and one pound of sugar.
So now it’s up to Dennis to recalculate cooking times based on what he learned in the Caribbean, and determine which modern brand of molasses is best suited for old-fashioned sweets-making. Shields has suggested he might consider switching over to cane syrup for the sake of accurate flavor.
“Molasses has extraordinary variability in quality and taste nowadays,” he says. “Since no one living recalls the precise taste of (the candies), I suspect there will have to be some experimentation to get levels and textures dialed in.”
At a recent testing session, Dennis was trying to figure out exactly how much coconut to add to monkey meat. But even when the coconut was eclipsed by molasses, the candy’s figgy texture and espresso-like flavor revealed why Charleston was once so fond of it.
“Culturally, it’s a dish we need to bring back,” Dennis says. “Not just for Gullah, but for Charleston. This is our foodways, and we’re losing it because we’ve become so hip. A lot of us in Charleston don’t even know our own foodways.”