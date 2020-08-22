Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms: What you need to know about these beaches (copy)

Editor's Note: The coronavirus pandemic may impact sites and destinations within this article. Please check with individual locations to ensure they are open and operating regularly.
Two local beaches to grab some sun or waves are Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms. The islands east of Charleston Harbor have distinct personalities: Sullivan's offers history and a rugged maritime forest, and Isle of Palms includes a resort and a popular county park.
Sullivan's Island
COVID-19 Rules: Beach visitors can bring a towel or blanket, but coolers, beach chairs and shade devices are prohibited. As of July 1, all people on the island must wear face masks inside businesses and outside when it's not possible to keep six feet apart.
Dog Rules: All dogs on beach must have a Sullivan's Island license ($50 visitors, $25 residents); no dogs allowed on beach at all 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 1-Sept. 30, otherwise dogs must be on a leash except for 5 a.m.-noon Oct. 1-April 30 and 5-10 a.m. May 1-Sept. 30.
Parking: Free parking at dining and shopping establishments for customers; free street parking for beachgoers at designated areas on side of roads with tires off pavement (pay attention to "No parking this side" street signs).
Exploring
Though the oldest structure only dates back to 1809, Fort Moultrie's history traces all the way back to the Revolutionary War. Exterior grounds, dock and parking lot are open as of July; the visitor center and fort are closed.
This park off Middle Street is home to a playground, gazebo and basketball court. A hill also leads up to one great place to explore in Charleston: the Sullivan's Island bamboo forest.
The Sullivan's Island Lighthouse, commonly called "The Charleston Light," is a distinctive local landmark since 1962. The lighthouse is not open to the public, though the surrounding grounds offer an opportunity for exploration.
Food + Dining
One of Charleston's best burger joints is named after the macabre poet and fiction writer who spent some of his early life on Sullivan's Island as a solider. Menu items include the "Pit & Pendulum," "Annabel Lee" and "Tell-Tale Heart."
This casual family-owned island restaurant has been serving the area everything from burgers to seafood pasta for almost 30 years. There's dinner nightly, lunch on Fridays and Saturdays and brunch on Sundays.
Start off with griddled octopus or Mepkin Abbey mushrooms. Then indulge in pasta or pizza for your entree. The Sunday brunch menu includes a cinnamon roll, frittata and Bananas Foster waffles with peanut butter.
You can head to Republic for your sweet food fix. Middle Street's ice cream parlor with a cow statue out front features flavors like Thunderstorm Chocolate, Old-Fashioned Strawberry and Cherry-on-top Vanilla.
Shopping
This Sullivan's Island art gallery offers paintings, jewelry, ceramics, prints and even stationery from a variety of artists, along with changing exhibits.
This island clothing store offers contemporary garb to look chic on the beach and beyond, like summer sandals, loose pants and flowing dresses.
Isle of Palms
COVID-19 Rules: As of July 1, all people on the island must wear face masks inside businesses.
Dog Rules: Must have Isle of Palms dog permit ($5); dogs must be on a leash at all times except 5-8 a.m. April 1-Sept. 14 and 4 p.m.-10 a.m. Sept. 15-March 31 (leash must be in hand still).
Parking: $5-$15 Isle of Palms County Park lot 10 a.m.-sunset Jan.-April, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. May-Labor Day, 10 a.m.-sunset Sept.-Dec.; $2 an hour pay-at-kiosk metered parking from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. March 1-Oct. 31; free parallel parking on Palm Blvd. between 21st and 40th Ave. four feet from pavement behind chalk lines.
Exploring
The Isle of Palms County Park has a parking lot, volleyball court, picnic area, and a playground. There are also changing rooms for getting into your swimsuit and outdoor showers for rinsing the sand off your toes.
Get to sightseeing on IOP with this sea and air excursions agency that features walking tours, fishing charters, jet ski rentals, fixed air tours and more.
Food + Dining
This easygoing pizza eatery features outdoor seating ideal for a beach day.
New to the beachfront is this locally sourced and crafted taqueria featuring Zac Brown's chef and a mouth-watering menu of starters, tacos and drinks.
The Windjammer is an IOP beachfront staple that's been around for almost 50 years. There's a volleyball court, outdoor space for live music and mingling and several concerts by local and touring artists throughout the year.
There's a contemporary Italian restaurant on the Isle of Palms with a small outside deck overlooking the ocean.
Shopping
Get your beach apparel and gear here. You can rent surfboards or buy jewelry and sandals.
This beach store has everything you could need or didn't know you needed, from sunscreen, towels and swimsuits to keepsakes and decor to bring back home.