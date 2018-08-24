A knee injury kept Charleston's Shelby Rogers out of the Volvo Car Open this year, but it didn't stop her from extolling the virtues of her hometown tournament.
“The players are really spoiled when they come here and the city helps with that," said Rogers, who acted as a "reporter" for the WTA Tour event in April. "It's so beautiful and the food is great. I definitely give it praise wherever I go, but so does everybody else.”
Charleston's rep as a tennis town continues to grow.
If you want to play where the pros play ...
Then the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island is the place. The City of Charleston public facility features green clay courts and hard courts, and hourly rates range from $10 to $15 per hour for non-members.
The Family Circle Tennis Center has been host to the Volvo Car Open (formerly the Family Circle Cup) since 2001, and players such as Serena and Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova have trod these courts.
Shelby Rogers served as a ballperson at the Family Circle Cup during her junior tennis days, and some of the state's best up-and-comers train here.
If you want to bring the kids ...
The Mount Pleasant Tennis Complex on Whipple Road has a playground for kids ages 5-12 at the center of a layout that includes 12 hard courts, three clay courts and eight Quick Start courts for young players.
Ball-machine rentals and racket-stringing services are available.
If you are into league tennis ...
Head over to the Charleston Tennis Center in West Ashley.
The city of Charleston facility has 15 lighted hard courts and, along with the Maybank facility, hosts USTA, Charleston Area Ladies Tennis Association and tri-county elementary and middle school events.
About 5,000 people play USTA league tennis in Charleston, and this is the center of the action.
Group and individual lessons are available at both locations. Hourly fees or annual memberships available.
More tennis spots:
Maybank Tennis Center
The James Island facility underwent a major renovation in 2012. The city of Charleston facility has six hard courts and three clay courts. Hourly fees or annual memberships available.
Arthur B. Schirmer Jr. Tennis Center
The Bees Landing Recreational Center has six lighted courts.
LTP Tennis
The Mount Pleasant club is a private membership-based facility that also features paddle tennis courts.
And more
Among other area tennis centers that host USTA league events are I’On, Doty Park, Legend Oaks, Park West, Creekside Tennis and Swim, Collins Park, Legend Oaks, Ashborough East, Dunes West, Snee Farm, Wild Dunes, Daniel Island Club, Brickyard Plantation, Seabrook, Kiawah, Walterboro, Crowfield, St. Andrew’s, Pine Forest Country Club and others.