The dozens of options for quality golfing in the Charleston area are no secret. Neither are the choice spots for fishing.
But while the buck stops with those outdoor activities for many other areas, Charleston has plenty of other reasons to get outside and embrace a world without flat screen TVs and Wi-Fi passwords.
On the water
Throughout the summer, the College of Charleston sailing team offers cheap racing opportunities for beginners and regulars. And if sailing doesn’t do the job, kayak tours are offered at Shem Creek and the Charleston Harbor. In addition, blackwater and saltwater expeditions make for pretty fun experiences.
Camping
To truly embrace the great outdoors, it may require an extended stay. That’s where the local camping options come into play. For starters, the James Island County Park offers a little of everything. Doesn’t matter if you’re a traditional camper, if you need space for an RV, or require a recreational cottage. The park has space and facilities for it all. Nearby, Bull’s Island, Edisto Beach and Hunting Island state parks are beachfront locations that are ideal for a night under the stars.
Riding horseback
Usually, folks think of downtown Charleston carriage tours when horseback riding is mentioned. But in the Charleston area, horse transportation extends beyond the historic district. Seabrook Island Equestrian Center offers trail rides on mainland and along the beach. And if you have your own horse, be sure to partake in the public equestrian trails at the Mullet Hall Equestrian Center on Johns Island.
Look at the birds
Some prefer people watching, but bird watching is more popular in the Lowcountry. Cape Romain in Awendaw offers some cool bird watching opportunities, and so does the Francis Marion National Forest in Huger. Also in Awendaw is the Center for Birds of Prey, which gives visitors insight into the lives of dozens of birds of prey. These include eagles, hawks, owls, falcons, kites and vultures. Finally, birding is a big feature at Santee Delta, which sits just north of McClellanville. The largest one on the East Coast, the popular delta is part of a state Wildlife Management Area.
Outdoor shooting range
Want to practice your aim? Visit Boggy Head, a quality outdoor shooting range east of Moncks Corner in the Frances Marion Forest. The ranges include large sand hills behind the targets, as well as shooting tables. They also accommodate pistols, rifles or shotguns, so just take your pick. And if you’re not looking to drive in that direction, the Francis Marion National Forest offers two range facilities for still target shooting. In addition, there are a handful of shooting ranges to choose from in the Charleston/North Charleston area.
Take a hike
Let’s say all of the usual touristy attractions become too much, and you need something a little more serene. The Lowcountry has you covered with its array of hiking trails. A ferry ride to Bull’s Island will give you immediate access to some high quality trails, which are also part of the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. And don’t forget the Francis Marion National Forest or the Palmetto Trail, which extends 425 miles. Obviously a nice portion of that is in Charleston County. Other trails can be found at Caw Caw County Park in Ravenel, and Edisto Beach State Park.