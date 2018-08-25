Farm markets
The Stono Market & Tomato Shed Cafe on Main Road on Johns Island boasts fresh produce, seafood and baked goods. It's also a popular spot for its homestyle meals made with produce from the family’s Ambrose Farm.
Locals flock to Blackbird Market at Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway as well. It sells sandwiches and hot meals, farm-fresh veggies, fresh fish and seafood, artisanal beef and pork and other local products.
Farther down Bohicket Road is the stand of Sidi Limehouse, at 4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, a local fixtures. Limehouse's Rosebank Farms’ market stand has high-quality produce and flowers grown nearby on the island.
Angel Oak
The Angel Oak, a massive live oak tree that's hundreds of years old, is tucked away in a wooded area between Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road on Johns Island. Travel down a dirt road to the tree for a great spot for picnics and photos with a Lowcountry icon. Park visits are free.
Demetre Park
Demetre Park, aka "Sunrise Park," on James Island near the yacht club has breathtaking views of the Charleston Harbor and the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. It’s a smaller park but a great place for shelling and fishing. It's also a popular park to bring a dog.
End of the line
At the end of Maybank Highway on Wadmalaw Island sits Rockville, where Bohicket Creek runs into the North Edisto River. One day each summer, the sleepy village becomes a destination for the Rockville Regatta.
Lowcountry Senior Center
Right next door to the James Island County Park is the Lowcountry Senior Center, a nationally accredited hotspot for an active 50-and-older crowd. Amenities include walking trails and a computer lab, and the center has a robust offering of classes and programs: a wine club, birthday potlucks and courses on art and wellness.
Tea Plantation
The Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmalaw Island is the only such site in the Untied States. The property has 127 acres of Camellia sinensis tea plants, a working tea factory, a gift shop and an educational trolley tour that explores the scenic grounds.
Winery
Deep Water Vineyard, formerly known as the Irvin House Vineyard, is Charleston’s only domestic vineyard and winery. It’s located on Wadmalaw Island and open open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The winery offers tastings and tours, and there’s an annual Grape Stomp Festival, complete with a Lucille Ball lookalike contest.