Revisit history at Lowcountry plantation sites where rice once was a king crop

The South Carolina Lowcountry, from Hilton Head to the upper reaches of the Waccamaw River near Myrtle Beach, once was the Rice Kingdom. Plantations were built all along the intertidal waterways where fresh and salt water flowed, where cypress swamps and marshlands flourished.
Colonial settlers, especially those from England and its Caribbean territories such as Barbados, acquired enslaved people from West Africa in order to establish a vast — and vastly profitable — rice-growing industry.
Those enslaved Africans and their descendants built not just the plantation buildings, rice fields and related structures, they also built many of the noble homes and other buildings located throughout the historic district of Charleston.
The Civil War severely disrupted Lowcountry rice production, which quickly declined in volume and profitability. The former rice fields, untended, became overgrown. The plantation houses fell into disrepair. Properties were sold to wealthy northerners interested in getaways and hunting grounds.
But some of the old plantations were restored and transformed into public places where a beautiful landscape could be admired, where history could be interpreted. Today, the remarkable handiwork of enslaved laborers remains available to behold at sites whose mission is, at least in part, to preserve the past.
Some of the historic plantation sites are nonprofits now, entirely devoted to preservation and interpretation. Others are privately owned.
McLeod Plantation on James Island is operated by the Charleston County Parks & Recreation Commission. It is exclusively dedicated to interpreting slavery on the site and offers acclaimed tours. Unlike most other Lowcountry plantations, McLeod grew sea island cotton, not rice. The grounds include a row of slave cabins, an antebellum house and the McLeod Oak that's thought to be more than 600 years old.
Along Ashley River Road, on the way to Summerville, are three historic sites. The first is Drayton Hall, which has a well-preserved Palladian-style main house with displays of antebellum artifacts, including a branding iron used to mark enslaved people. A nonprofit devoted to historical interpretation, it offers several tours.
Nearby is Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, the Lowcountry's original tourist destination, which includes a sprawling Romantic garden, swamp garden and petting zoo, as well as several tours that recount the history of the Drayton family, its enslaved laborers and more. Magnolia Plantation, a privately operated site, hosts and organizes special events.
A little farther up the road is Middleton Place, a nonprofit site with stunningly manicured gardens and grounds, a working 18th-century stableyards, interpretations of slavery and much more. Tours of the house and grounds will educate you about the prominent Middleton family and its slavery-dependent rice operations. Middleton Place Restaurant serves lunch and dinner.
Boone Hall Plantation, located in Mount Pleasant, is a privately owned property that Hollywood has used as a set, perhaps most notably for the feature film "The Notebook." It's also a working farm. Tours are available to learn about how the plantation functioned before the Civil War. Visit the slave quarters on site. Or show up for the annual oyster roast or strawberry festival.
Brookgreen Gardens, in Murrells Inlet, features a sprawling sculpture garden, a butterfly sanctuary and zoo, plus education programming an area devoted to the remembrance of slavery on the site and more.
Hampton Plantation, tucked away in rural Santee Delta north of McClellanville, is a former rice plantation with plenty of natural beauty. Tour the mansion, explore two miles of walking trails among the former rice fields and behold the mighty live oak that still stands, reportedly thanks to George Washington who, in 1791, advised against cutting it down.
A little farther north is Hopsewee Plantation, near Georgetown. It's the birthplace of Thomas Lynch Jr., a signer of the Declaration of Independence. The 18th-century home overlooking the North Santee River is furnished with antiques, and though it is a private residence, it is open for tours.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced some closures and restricted some activities at these historic sites, so be sure to call ahead before planning a visit.