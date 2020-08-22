North Charleston's Park Circle continues to be a regional draw for families

Editor's Note: The coronavirus pandemic may impact sites and destinations within this article. Please check with individual locations to ensure they are open and operating regularly.
North Charleston's Park Circle continues to shape up as one of the Lowcountry's premiere spots for people of all ages.
The area, once a small community featuring mostly seniors near the former Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard, has attracted a large amount of millennial and young families over recent years. Older homes with spacious yards are accompanied by new apartments and contemporary neighborhoods resting beside a bustling business corridor.
The city is much younger than its northern neighbor, Charleston, which celebrates its 350th birthday in 2020. However, North Charleston's rich history is evident in Park Circle, which includes the city's original "Main Street" and city hall building. The community is near the old Navy base, where efforts have been underway for years to renovate aging military buildings into bed and breakfasts, new office buildings and other developments.
Indications of the circle's growing popularity can be seen in the North Charleston's efforts to create more parking space along Spruill Avenue, where the city recently agreed to turn an empty lot into about 30 spaces.
Part of the community's growth is attributed to area's thriving shopping district and recreational spaces. While the pandemic has forced business closures nationwide, several North Charleston locations are serving customers while also practicing safety precautions, such as mask requirements and curbside pickups. Breweries, restaurants, retail stores, parks and mom-and-pop shops give residents an array of options.
For example, readers might enjoy Park Circle's Itinerant Literate Bookshop. The shop features a curated variety of books ranging from graphic novels to fiction and nonfiction paperbacks. You should call to make appointments for in-store browsing.
You also can find art items. The Station Park Circle offers reclaimed furniture, art, lighting, accents, music, textiles, plants, gifts and more from 30 local vendors.
For some grocery needs, check out Olde Village Market and Deli, where you can get Boar's Head meats and cheeses, along with snacks and beer. Beer enthusiasts may want to visit The Brew Cellar, which features bottled brews and pints on tap.
For other needs, such as glass art and hand-crafted repair, you can check out Charlestowne Stained Glass.
Whether you're a nearby employee looking for lunch, or a parent in need of a nice dinner spot for the family, the community's restaurants should do you just fine.
Burgers, beer and other grub can be found at Sesame Burgers & Beer, DIG in the Park, and FOOD on Spruill Avenue. The CODfather Proper Fish & Chips is a popular British eatery whose authentic entree is one of several draws. Pizza lovers might enjoy Park Pizza or EVO Pizzeria. You can find more Italian cuisine at Fratello's Italian Tavern. Mexican foods are available at Azul, a newer restaurant.
For coffee and desserts, check out Orange Spot Coffee, a quick-stop cafe. Try a banana chocolate chip muffin or pesto-sundried tomato scone for breakfast. On a hot day, you can find refreshments at Park Circle Creamery, which offers 16 handcrafted flavors.
There are also tattoo, hair and beauty shops. If tattoos aren't your thing but you're still looking to add a little spunk to your style, you might try Exotic Impressions Body Piercings for a new nose stud.
A variety of recreational options makes Park Circle ideal if you who want physical exercise. Felix C. Davis Community center has a disc golf course and butterfly garden. The Park Circle Athletic Club, a 24-hour gym, is located at the end of the main strip along East Montague.
If you're in the mood for a little swan-watching, head to Quarterman Park, a cozy, peaceful park with a pond, fountain and green spaces.
For the adult crowd, there's no lack of breweries. Coast Brewing Co. offers organic and local brews. Some pours are the Coast Kolsch, Hop Art, Blackbeerd Imperial Stout and Boy King IPA. The Mill has 100 craft, import and domestic beer varieties.