Neighborhood guide: Avondale in West Ashley

If you make your way to West Ashley from downtown Charleston, one of the first landmarks you'll see is Ye Ole Fashioned Cafe & Ice Cream, the nostalgic cone and sandwich shop that's been in the area since 1972. Continue down Savannah Highway and you'll find Avondale, a charming Lowcountry neighborhood with plenty of shops and restaurants.
Outside of that Y-shaped commercial hub, there's plenty of noteworthy places to visit nearby. Along Ashley River Road, you can stop by Tin Roof, a favorite watering hole and music venue, or get a bite at Home Team BBQ or Taco Spot.
Swig & Swine and The Glass Onion on Savannah Highway and Mex 1 Coastal Cantina on Ashley River Road.
But if you stay inside Avondale's "Triangle," the hub at the corner of Savannah Highway and Magnolia Road, both locals and visitors to the area have tons of offerings to get good food or while away the time shopping and strolling.
With all the stress piling up in 2020, take some time for self-care. Community Yoga offers classes for beginners to experts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they've been streaming yoga classes and offering them on Zoom for those who wanted to enjoy a class safely at home.
If you want some pampering, try Anne Bonny's Lash and Skin Boutique, which offers facials, lash lifts and extensions, as well as spray tans for those who need the perfect summer look. It's also named after one of Charleston's most famous pirates, whose exploits are legendary.
Keep in mind that during the pandemic, many close-contact businesses like salons and other shops are following guidelines closely and recommend appointments so they can have ample time to get everything ready for a safe, fun visit. Masks are required.
To beat the heat or to try out a new look, try Lava Salon or Strawberry Blonde Salon, which both have high ratings.
Look out for your spiritual health as well. An appointment at Psychic Readings by Maia can get you a reading of your palm, tarot cards or a crystal ball to give you a hint of what might be coming in your future.
Don't forget to visit some of Avondale's quaint shops. Crew LaLa combines Southern charm with adorable canine accessories like a doggie bowtie or belle bow collar. If you want man's best friend to show some Charleston pride, check out the shop's collection of Rainbow Row, pineapple, palmetto tree and seersucker designs.
This summer may also be the perfect time to snag some timeless antiques. Seventeen South Antiques has been a central spot for the Lowcountry's leading antique dealers and designers since 1998. Its inventory this year is better than ever due to show cancellations from the pandemic, meaning Avondale visitors will have a chance to snap up some rare pieces.
Don't ignore the thrift stores or resales, though. There are plenty of hidden gems to be found at good prices. Reinvented Resale is a European-themed shop with clothes, jewelry, handbags and other accessories. During the pandemic, they've been active on social media and Facebook live, so you could also shop there from the comfort of your own home.
Make sure to indulge your taste buds as well. Gullah Gourmet offers Lowcountry food and gifts, along with sweetgrass baskets, local cookbooks and recipes.
If you're worried about spending too much time indoors, there's plenty of outdoor space to refresh and rejuvenate you. Try the West Ashley Greenway, a 7.8-mile trail for walking, running or biking. It winds through the downtown area and surrounding neighborhoods.
Follow the trail and you'll run into the West Ashley Bikeway, where you'll find the most scenic sections of the path. Go across Highway 61 and along a wooded path, then down to a dock on the Ashley River. It's the perfect place to watch the sunset after a nice workout.
Don't forget Ackerman Park, either, a nice little green space along Magnolia Road that's just a short walk from Avondale's main strip.
Of course, no visit to Avondale is complete without sampling some of the many diverse restaurant offerings. In these uncertain times, make sure to check if their dining-in options are limited, and take advantage of curbside or delivery services if you'd rather enjoy your meal at home.
If you're in the mood for Italian, try Al Di La, a great date spot with pasta dishes, wood-fired pizzas and craft cocktails. And you can't go wrong with grabbing a slice at Mellow Mushroom, which has a funky atmosphere with psychedelic artwork.
Seafood is also a must. Try Pearlz Oyster Bar, which has a raw bar for oysters as well as entrees like fish and chips or shrimp and grits.
The Triangle Char & Bar is a local favorite, or you can head to D.B.'s Cheesesteaks, which you'll know by the colorful outdoor mural.
If you're craving something a little more green, grab a fresh customized salad at Verde.
Of course, no meal is complete without a great dessert or a nice cup of coffee. Enjoy the warm weather on the outdoor patio at Highfalutin Coffee Roasters.
To indulge your sweet tooth, try neighborhood favorite Gala Desserts, a European-style cafe with light pastries, decadent desserts and an espresso bar. If you're a fan of the downtown Charleston Kaminsky's, check out their Avondale location on Magnolia Road to find late-night cake slices, ice cream creations and more.
Avondale also has plenty of places to grab a brew. Try out Cannon Distillery, or make your way over to Voodoo Tiki Bar + Lounge, which has great bar bites and occasionally has live music.
Sports fans can check out The Roost, the neighborhood's Gamecock bar.
Whether you're shopping, snacking, grabbing a drink or getting in a workout, Avondale's got it covered. So start making your way to Magnolia Road and begin exploring.