Say Charleston, and most folks think about heading to the beach. The sand is like fine sugar, sea oats snag the dunes, and walkways protect feet from the blistering heat of noonday sun.
They are the place to chill out, walk to your heart’s content, and swim and surf in waters warm enough to fill your bathtub.
While some sport boardwalks, shopping venues and places to quench a thirst, others back up to quiet residential communities. There are none of the high-rises that dot other beaches, allowing a vista of low-rise houses to meet with the horizon of sand and sea.
Lowcountry beaches are the great escape and each one — Folly, Isle of Palms, Kiawah, Seabrook and Sullivan's — provides a unique vibe.
If you want to jump on a board and surf, the Washout at Folly Beach is the place to go. Wave riders abound along the rock-covered shores on the eastern side of the island that calls itself "The Edge of America."
If you prefer a quiet leisurely afternoon kicking back on the beach, head to Sullivan's Island. Prop up a chair or throw down a blanket to read a book, search for shells or watch the mega-container ships drift in and out of Charleston Harbor.
If you want some family time or a bit of beach fun, Isle of Palms is the place to be. Head out on the pier, stroll along the beach or catch an impromptu volleyball game. Lifeguards are at the county park to look after you.
If you want to get really away from the masses, there are beaches further afield, some still bristling with trees sticking out of the sand and dolphins that have figured out how to feed on fish they chase up on the sand. These are rough and primitive, the way nature intended. Only pack in what you intend to pack out.
The year-round population of all the islands is a tiny fraction of the masses who trek to the coast from June through August, but soaking up the sun and wading in the surf are quintessential to life in the Lowcountry.
So with the masses come a few rules so we can all get along and most are universal: watch where you park or suffer the tickets, and leave man’s best friend at home during peak beach hours.
Just remember that a bad day at the beach is better than a good day at the office.
Average high temperatures*
May: 82
June: 88
July: 91
Aug.: 90
Sept.: 85
*Temperatures on Sullivan's Island
Source: U.S. climate data
------------------------------
Average water temperatures*
May: 73
June: 80
July: 83
Aug.: 84
Sept.: 81
*Temperatures recorded in Charleston Harbor
Source: National Oceanographic Data Center
-------------------------------------
Average number of sunny and partly sunny days per year
Sunny: 102
Party sunny: 109
Source: currentresults.com