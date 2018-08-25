If you are looking for a family beach with a flare for fun, check out the Isle of Palms. Lined by scores of homes, the windswept stretch of sand, originally named Hunting Island and then Long Island, beckons families to the coast year-round.
First inhabited by the indigenous Seewee Indians, the only other occupants of Isle of Palms, according to legend, were pirates who buried their treasures for safekeeping in the deserted dunes and woods, though none has ever been found.
Things you can do:
Visit the county park: The beachfront county park boasts boardwalks, a dressing area, a playground, a sand volleyball court, a picnic area and grills, umbrella rentals, lifeguards and outdoor showers. It’s free for walkers and bikers, but there are fees for parking.
Stay in a gated community: On the northern end of the island is the private gated community of Wild Dunes with a hotel and condo, cottage and vacation home rentals as well as amenities such as golf and tennis.
Go to the marina: A well-equipped city marina on the Intracoastal Waterway offers 50 boat slips and a public boat ramp. The marina includes secure floating docks, city water, cable TV, complimentary wireless internet and private showers for transient boaters.
Stay overnight, shop and dine: The island also offers beachfront overnight accommodations, restaurants and public restrooms as well as one of the best nightlife music venues at The Windjammer.
Hit some balls: Golfing is available as well as tennis.
Other things to do: Soak up the sun, walk along the shore, pick up seashells or watch a volleyball game.
The Rules
Beach rules
No alcohol, glass containers, fireworks, bonfires, littering, motorized vehicles, golf carts or overnight sleeping on the beach.
Dogs must be on leash, except during 5-9 a.m. April 1-Sept. 14 and 4 p.m.-10 a.m. Sept. 15-March 31. Owners must clean up after pets.
Fishing off bridges is prohibited.
Surfing and similar activities are prohibited within 200 feet of fishing piers or within 100 feet of swimmers.
Jet skis and motorboats may not be operated in designated swimming areas.
Use beach paths and do not disturb the dunes.
Parking rules
Parking is regulated along the public rights-of-way May 15 through Sept. 15 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wheels cannot be touching the pavement, and beach access paths, driveways and mailboxes must not be blocked. Adjacent residential areas are “residential parking only.” Paid parking remains available in the city lots, Charleston County Park lots and Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 14th avenues. After paying, place receipt on dashboard so it can be read to avoid a ticket.