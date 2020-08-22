Kiawah and Seabrook Islands

Editor's Note: The coronavirus pandemic may impact sites and destinations within this article. Please check with individual locations to ensure they are open and operating regularly.
Kiawah Island is the perfect place for those looking for a quiet, relaxing spot away from the busy streets of downtown Charleston. Located about 25 miles south of Charleston, the barrier island is complete with gorgeous beaches as well as upscale shopping and dining options that are sure to pique the interests of locals and tourists alike.
Access to the public is limited, so if you're planning a longer stay, it's a good idea to check out any openings at the island's resort for an all-access experience.
Seabrook Island, formerly known as Simmons Island, sits adjacent to Kiawah and also offers picturesque beachfront views. The private, residential community is fairly secluded; the majority of property on the resort is located behind a private security gate. There are no hotels within town limits, but property owners and third-party companies do manage dozens of available vacation rentals for those looking to visit.
If you're visiting Kiawah, the beach is a must-see. Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission operates the Kiawah Beachwalker Park at the island's west end. It's the only public beach access on the pristine island, so go early if you want to snag a parking spot and beat the crowds.
The island also boasts dozens of exercise opportunities for those looking to break a sweat and release some endorphins.
The world-class Kiawah Golf Resort offers a oceanside course and is famous for hosting top-notch sporting events. If you're looking for a more upbeat, outdoor workout, the resort operates the Roy Barth Tennis Center. The courts are available for reservation, and you don't have to be a guest at the resort to play.
The center is currently offering modified lessons for youth and adults. The pro shop will remain closed to the public until further notice. Guests can use the remote, outdoor check-in service available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 843-768-2838.
Much like the city of Charleston, Kiawah Island has a rich and diverse history that spans centuries. The island was named for the Native American people who lived in the area in the 1600s. Visitors can take a trip back in time by exploring the area's well-preserved salt marshes, dunes and maritime forests.
In the wake of uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels and rental properties on the island have taken additional precautions to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
The Sanctuary, a five-star hotel on the island known for its luxury amenities, is still open for business, with some modified services in place. For example, housekeepers will not enter the room once a guest has checked in, and nightly turndown services have been temporarily suspended.
The hotel was ranked by Travel + Leisure as one of the top 10 best resorts in the South and is known for hosting the occasional celebrity guest.
Kiawah Beachwalker Park Rules:
- No glass containers, open fires, fireworks or overnight storage of beach equipment.
- No launching or beaching of motorized vessels, including jet skis.
- Fishing is allowed on the beach with a saltwater fishing license.
- Single-use plastic carryout bags, plastic straws, Styrofoam products and balloons are prohibited on the beach.
- Leashed dogs are allowed with the following regulations: Dogs are prohibited year-round in critical habitat areas located on each end of the island. Dogs are allowed off leash under control year-round from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between the eastern boundary of the Beach Club and the Ocean Course Clubhouse. Pets must be leashed in this area from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Remainder of beach: March 16-Oct. 31: Pets must be on leash at all times; Nov. 1-March 15: Pets are allowed off leash 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except in critical habitat areas.
- No trespassing on dunes. Use designated boardwalks.
- Removal or disturbance of natural resources or wildlife is prohibited.
- Lights out for sea turtles May-October. Flashlights and exterior lights are prohibited to illuminate the front beach between 9 p.m. and dawn.
- Do not dig holes that change the contour of the beach.
- Town ordinances are enforced by Beach Patrol, who are authorized to ticket and fine offenders.
- Parking: $10 Monday-Friday; $15 Saturday and Sunday. Spaces fill up quickly, especially on weekends.