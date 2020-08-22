Hint: Time to hit the web for dining advice

So you have guests coming to Charleston or you are just coming into town for the weekend. The question on everyone's mind is where do you eat?
There are so many restaurants in our town that it's hard to recommend just one place. The more appropriate question, "what do you want to eat?" will help narrow the choices.
We suggest this year that you go online at www.postandcourier.com/food/restaurant_reviews/ to find out what's happening on a current basis. While many of our fine dining restaurants are likely to weather this storm and come out on the other side, there's unpredictability in menus, hours, openings and closings. As of Aug. 1, it is very difficult to tell you what will be open a month from now or even a year from now.
What we can say, though, is the major restaurants are finding a way to stay open with take-out, social distancing and creative menus, so checking with your favorite restaurant is a must.
Food writer Hanna Raskin and Dave Infante are posting weekly news and reviews as always at https://www.postandcourier.com/food/, as well as updating a list periodically of restaurant closings. Like everything this year, it's best to check the web for your event or dining options before heading out the door.
To honor our 350th anniversary this year, we selected two stories: One is on the history of dining in Charleston and the other is about a long-lost Charleston sweet and how that chef is recovering a bit of history.
There also are several breweries weathering the crisis, and a bartender who longs to create cocktails — shaken and possibly stirred.