Here's your guide to Lowcountry parks and what they have to offer

The park is a place to play, whether you're hoping to entertain the kids or enjoy a fun outing with your adult friends.
From playgrounds to nature trails, the things to explore at these little slices of paradise in the Lowcountry will take you from scenic waterfront locales to neighborhood oases.
Many of the facilities have similar features. For example, Palmetto Islands County Park and Wannamaker County Park have kayaking capabilities. Both parks, along with James Island County Park each have a waterpark and a dog park. And all of the parks have some type of walking/biking trail for those who want to get some fresh air.
Here’s what makes each one different from the rest:
Palmetto Islands County Park, Mount Pleasant
The first thing visitors notice at Palmetto Islands is the 50-foot-tall Observation Tower that provides an impressive view of the facility. The tower also includes a play area for kids. Other amenities at the park include a toy playground, fishing and crabbing, and adequate barbeque space for parties.
James Island County Park, James Island
This park also has a noteworthy, 50-foot structure. But instead of a tower, James Island’s is a climbing wall that allows visitors to test their skills – and their bravery. Along those same lines, the county park also has a Challenge Course that ranges from on-ground fun, to giant ladders and a catwalk. The park also features an 18-hole disc golf course and pedal boats.
For those who want to stay the night, James Island County park also provides campgrounds and three-bedroom cottages that can be rented. Finally, special events at the park include the Lowcountry Cajun Festival, Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series and the Holiday Festival of Lights.
Wannamaker County Park, North Charleston
At Wannamaker, kids, and sometimes adults, enjoy finding a good spot on the play hill to roll in the grass. Children can also have some fun in the Tot Lot and on the playgrounds, which are divided by age. Freshwater fishing is also available at Wannamaker, as are volleyball courts and horseshoe pits.
Caw Caw Interpretive Center, Ravenel
The facility out in Ravenel features wayside exhibits on its walking trails, and even has an exhibit hall that highlights the cultural history of the park. In addition, patrons can view the former rice fields from the 18th century and thousands of tea plants from a 20th-century farm.
Caw Caw is also considered a hot spot for birding and a prime viewing location for various forms of wildlife, such as deer and alligators. Other features include nature programs, a canoe tour, and early morning bird walks that are offered twice a week.
Johns Island County Park (Mullet Hall Equestrian Center), Johns Island
A visit to the Johns Island park could include a front row seat to a number of horse shows and competitions, depending on the day. For those who want to test their skills with the bow and arrow, the park offers an archery range and a 3-D course. Johns Island also features a horseback riding experience and puts on its share of annual events, including the Harvest Festival and the Mullet Haul Trail Run.
Waterfront Park, downtown
Get the camera ready. A photo in front of the famous, Pineapple Fountain is a rite of passage at Waterfront Park. The Holy City facility also has several jetted fountains for those who want to wear their bathing suits for some splash fun. For those looking for a more laidback experience, views of the bridge and the Cooper River are relaxing, as is a gaze at the sunset from the bench swings on the pier.
Gahagan Park, Summerville
Deep into Summerville, kids at Gahagan Park always enjoy the Plantation Playground and the large climbing wall. Picnic tables are also available for birthdays and other gatherings. And course, the park is complete with baseball, softball and football fields.