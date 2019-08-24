If you've ever wanted to compare your golf game to the professionals, coastal South Carolina is as good a place as any to start. From Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head (with a stop in Charleston, of course), there's plenty of championship golf to test your game.
Golf Magazine's 2019 listing of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses includes five coastal South Carolina courses.
Leading the way at No. 4 is Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, built by Pete Dye, which opened in 1991 in time to host the Ryder Cup. It was the site of the 2012 PGA Championship and will host the PGA Championship again in 2021.
Not too far down the road on Hilton Head Island is No. 23 Harbour Town Golf Links, site of the PGA Tour's annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Harbour Town was a collaborative effort between Dye and Jack Nicklaus.
Also making the list were: No. 40 — May River at Palmetto Bluff (Nicklaus), Bluffton; No. 56 — Dunes Golf and Beach Club (Robert Trent Jones), Myrtle Beach; and No. 77 — Caledonia Golf and Fish Club (Mike Strantz), Pawleys Island.
The South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel had a slightly different take on which course deserved the top spot in its 2019 ratings of "Top Courses You Can Play," moving Harbour Town ahead of the Ocean Course in its biennial rankings. The South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel is made up of about 100 media, golf business and avid player members.
Top Lowcountry Golf Courses You Can Play
(listed alphabetically)
Barefoot Resort (Myrtle Beach) - Dye Course, Grand Strand
Barefoot Resort (Myrtle Beach) - Fazio Course, Grand Strand
Barefoot Resort (Myrtle Beach) - Love Course, Grand Strand
Caledonia Golf Club (Pawleys Island), Grand Strand
Grande Dunes Resort Club (Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand
Heritage Club (Pawleys Island), Grand Strand
Kiawah Island Resort - Cougar Point Course, Lowcountry
Kiawah Island Resort - Osprey Point Course, Lowcountry
Kiawah Island Resort - The Ocean Course, Lowcountry
Kiawah Island Resort - Turtle Point Course, Lowcountry
May River Golf Club at Palmetto Bluff (Bluffton), Lowcountry
Palmetto Dunes Resort (Hilton Head) — R.T. Jones Course, Lowcountry
Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club (Pawleys Island), Grand Strand
Pine Lakes Country Club (Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand
Prestwick Country Club (Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand
RiverTowne Country Club (Mount Pleasant) Lowcountry
Sea Pines Resort (Hilton Head) — Atlantic Dunes, Lowcountry
Sea Pines Resort (Hilton Head) — Harbour Town Golf Links, Lowcountry
Sea Pines Resort (Hilton Head) — Heron Point by Pete Dye, Lowcountry
Seabrook Island Club — Crooked Oaks Course, Lowcountry
Seabrook Island Club — Ocean Winds Course, Lowcountry
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club (Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand
Tidewater Golf Club (North Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand
TPC of Myrtle Beach (Murrells Inlet), Grand Strand
True Blue Plantation (Pawleys Island), Grand Strand