The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island is often in lists of the the top golf courses nationwide. File/Staff

If you've ever wanted to compare your golf game to the professionals, coastal South Carolina is as good a place as any to start. From Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head (with a stop in Charleston, of course), there's plenty of championship golf to test your game.

Golf Magazine's 2019 listing of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses includes five coastal South Carolina courses.

Leading the way at No. 4 is Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, built by Pete Dye, which opened in 1991 in time to host the Ryder Cup. It was the site of the 2012 PGA Championship and will host the PGA Championship again in 2021.

Not too far down the road on Hilton Head Island is No. 23 Harbour Town Golf Links, site of the PGA Tour's annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Harbour Town was a collaborative effort between Dye and Jack Nicklaus.

Also making the list were: No. 40 — May River at Palmetto Bluff (Nicklaus), Bluffton; No. 56 — Dunes Golf and Beach Club (Robert Trent Jones), Myrtle Beach; and No. 77 — Caledonia Golf and Fish Club (Mike Strantz), Pawleys Island.

The South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel had a slightly different take on which course deserved the top spot in its 2019 ratings of "Top Courses You Can Play," moving Harbour Town ahead of the Ocean Course in its biennial rankings. The South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel is made up of about 100 media, golf business and avid player members.

Top Lowcountry Golf Courses You Can Play

(listed alphabetically)

Barefoot Resort (Myrtle Beach) - Dye Course, Grand Strand

Barefoot Resort (Myrtle Beach) - Fazio Course, Grand Strand

Barefoot Resort (Myrtle Beach) - Love Course, Grand Strand

Caledonia Golf Club (Pawleys Island), Grand Strand

Grande Dunes Resort Club (Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand

Heritage Club (Pawleys Island), Grand Strand

Kiawah Island Resort - Cougar Point Course, Lowcountry

Kiawah Island Resort - Osprey Point Course, Lowcountry

Kiawah Island Resort - The Ocean Course, Lowcountry

Kiawah Island Resort - Turtle Point Course, Lowcountry

May River Golf Club at Palmetto Bluff (Bluffton), Lowcountry

Palmetto Dunes Resort (Hilton Head) — R.T. Jones Course, Lowcountry

Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club (Pawleys Island), Grand Strand

Pine Lakes Country Club (Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand

Prestwick Country Club (Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand

RiverTowne Country Club (Mount Pleasant) Lowcountry

Sea Pines Resort (Hilton Head) — Atlantic Dunes, Lowcountry

Sea Pines Resort (Hilton Head) — Harbour Town Golf Links, Lowcountry

Sea Pines Resort (Hilton Head) — Heron Point by Pete Dye, Lowcountry

Seabrook Island Club — Crooked Oaks Course, Lowcountry

Seabrook Island Club — Ocean Winds Course, Lowcountry

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club (Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand

Tidewater Golf Club (North Myrtle Beach), Grand Strand

TPC of Myrtle Beach (Murrells Inlet), Grand Strand

True Blue Plantation (Pawleys Island), Grand Strand

