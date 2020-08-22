For safe swigging of Charleston's superb suds, check out these four Lowcountry taprooms

During the coronavirus pandemic, Charleston's brewery scene has fared ever-so-slightly better than the Lowcountry's food-and-beverage sector in large thanks to the happy fact that beer has always been sold as both an on-premise (drink it there!) and off-premise (drink it somewhere else!) beverage.
So as Charleston's drinkers have found themselves barred from their favorite bars and taprooms, the area's small, independent beer producers have switched their focus from kegs to cans to get their brews into thirsty customers' hands. Here are some breweries in the area doing it well: from revamped patios and contact-free pick-up, to open-field BBQ and more. And, of course, lots of full-flavored local beer to wash it all down.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Company
1505 King St. Ext., Pacific Box & Crate complex
A northerly offshoot of the award-winning brewpub, this 20,000-square-foot brewery production brewery has pivoted nearly seamlessly to pandemic service, leveraging its courtyard for limited, socially distanced outdoor drinking when appropriate throughout the spring and summer. They're running a full takeout operation with contactless pick-up and a corner store for key kitchen staples.
When it comes to beer, you simply can't go wrong with Bound By Time, a citrusy India pale ale that comes in at 7 percent alcohol-by-volume. Take home a four-pack or several; or nab a couple of their just-add-booze margarita or Bloody Mary mixes.
Coast Brewing Company
250 North 2nd St., North Charleston
From its remote brick redoubt on North Charleston's naval shipyard, Coast has been holding fast to its position as a leader in Charleston's brewing scene. The brewery's co-founder, Jaime Tenny, was a key player in the work to reform South Carolina's brewing laws over the course of the past decade. Its portfolio of traditional-style beers brewed with organic ingredients offers a can't-miss selection to quarantined drinkers, who can order cases and growlers online and pick up purchases from brewery's loading dock.
Bonus: While you're there, scope out the worksite of Coast's long-delayed taproom, which is finally under construction after years of delay. Something to look forward to when it's finally safe to drink in taprooms again!
Charles Towne Fermentory
809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
This small operation in West Ashley's Avondale neighborhood has made a big impression since opening for business in 2017. Its annual "There Will Be Hops" event, bringing together brewers from across the region in celebration of super-hop-forward ales, has helped it establish itself as a go-to favorite for Charleston's choosiest beer aficionados.
Fermentory's offering varies considerably depending on what they've recently brewed, but odds are you'll be able to pick up a four-pack of its Sungazer India pale ale when you swing by curbside. Brewed with Citra hops, it's enough to brighten up even the bleakest of pandemic days.
Munkle Brewing Company
1513 Meeting Street Road
Launched in 2018 on Upper Meeting Street, Munkle is tightly focused on brewing beers in the Belgian style. With a big, sun-soaked patio looking across the railroad tracks at Pacific Box and Crate Co. (where Edmund's Oast Brewing Company is located) it's well-suited for outdoor drinking when allowed. As far as beers go, Munkle Pils is one of the cleanest, finest pilsners brewed in Charleston. Have at it.