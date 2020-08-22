Explore Folly Beach, the 'Edge of America'

Editor's Note: The coronavirus pandemic may impact sites and destinations within this article. Please check with individual locations to ensure they are open and operating regularly.
Folly Beach, the self-proclaimed "Edge of America" is known for it's surfer-friendly waves and center strip of restaurants and bars.
Here are some of the best ways to explore Folly Beach this summer and helpful tips.
Dogs are allowed on Folly Beach year-round. But form May 1 to Sept. 30 dogs aren't allowed on the beach between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Dogs must be on a leash while at the beach. A dog license is required if you stay longer than 30 days. Tags are $3 each.Owners can be fined $500.
Parking ranges from $5 to $15 at the Folly Beach County Parks — both the pier off Arctic Avenue and the park at the end of Ashley Avenue. You are more likely to find parking during off-peak hours, and make sure to get all found wheels off the pavement if you park along the street. Several beaches recently cut the number of parking spaces available to limit the number of people on the beach at any one time, so paying for parking might be your best bet.
Both the pier and the County Park have showers and bathrooms. The pier has a snack bar and gift shop. During the summer there are a series of events, including movies on the beach.
There are paid parking kiosks available as well. Prices include $2 an hour or $10 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Surfers recommend "The Washout" near the northern end of Folly Beach, 6th Street East and around the Pier around low tide,Because of the number of swimmers near the pier, there's no surfing near the pier from mid-May until September.
There's stand-up paddle boarding rentals and lessons, sea and kayak tours, surf schools, bike, moped and golf cart rentals.
There's plenty of options for dining including seafood fares, pub and American options, Hawaiian flavor, tacos and vegetarian options.
- Pier 101 Restaurant & Bar, BLU Beach Bar & Grill, Rita's Seaside Grill, Sand Dollar Social Club (requires membership), St. James Gate, Snapper Jacks, Taco Boy, Surf Bar, Loggerhead's Beach Grill, Dolce Banana Cafe, Slice of Folly, Center Street Coffee, Wiki Wiki Sandbar, The Juice Joint, Chico Feo, Folly Beach Crab Shack, Planet Follywood, Jack of Cups Saloon, Woody's Pizza, The Washout, Lowlife Bar and Lost Dog Cafe.
Don't forget souvenirs and the island's go-to shop for essentials.
- Bert's Market (neighborhood grocery store open 24/7), McKevlin's Surf Shop, Palms, Aqua Beach Store, Beachwear & Gifts, Mr. John's Beach Store, Ocean Surf Shop, Islander.
After a few days at the beach and some nights out on Center Street, a day at the spa might sound good. Check out these places, too:
- Sacred Body Massage & Healing Arts, Malama Massage Therapy, Headlines at the Edge,