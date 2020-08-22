Edisto Beach: A laid back destination

Editor's Note: The coronavirus pandemic may impact sites and destinations within this article. Please check with individual locations to ensure they are open and operating regularly.
Sometimes you just want to be able to hear the waves and get out of the city. If beach time is what you're after, you'll want to head straight to Edisto Island.
At only an hour's drive from Charleston, there's plenty to explore here on this quaint beach town.
But don't forget your mask! Edisto Beach is under a face mask mandate, so be sure to put one on when entering shops, grocery stores and restaurants.
Explore
Edisto Beach
On Edisto Island, the beach is the main event. With 37 public beach access points located along Palmetto Boulevard, there are plenty of opportunities to pick out your just-right spot. Some access points, but not all, provide off-street parking and dune walkovers.
Dogs are welcome on the beach, but there are rules. From May 1-Oct. 31, dogs must be on a leash if they are on the beach. Dogs are allowed off-leash Nov. 1-April 30. Owners are kindly asked to pick up after their four-legged friends. Doggy bags can be found at almost every beach access.
If you think you'll end up staying overnight on the island, don't forget to move your car. Parking is allowed at beach accesses from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is enforced by the Police Department. No overnight parking is allowed at the accesses.
The first true serpentarium in South Carolina opened on Edisto Island in 1999, and it's still open and dedicated to the preservation of reptiles, our scaly and slithering friends who are often misunderstood.
Learn more about these incredible creatures at the Edisto Island Serpentarium, which gives visitors a chance to safely see more than 20 adult alligators, along with snakes, turtles, lizards and more.
Spend some time getting to know more about the history of this place at the Edisto Island Museum. Learn the stories of enslaved African Americans who worked in plantations here, and check out to Civil War artifacts and the island's role in secession.
Botany Bay Plantation Heritage Preserve
Botany Bay is one of the biggest draws to the island, and for good reason. This secluded slice of nature feels otherwordly. The dirt road to get there is a little treacherous (you'll be driving 10 mph over divots and bumps), but it's worth the journey.
The destination beach features two miles of undeveloped shoreline and is scattered with a boneyard of dead trees along the sand. At least once, try to catch the sunrise here. If you find an empty conch shell, leave it on the branch of a tree, like the others that have been placed. You can't take anything home with you.
No dogs allowed here. Botany Bay is closed on Tuesdays.
The Plantation Course at Edisto
If your idea of a day at the beach is actually a day on the green, check out the sole golf course on the island, which is a recreation destination for putters, pitchers and drivers alike.
Edisto Pavilion Beach Store
Located at the end of the beach, it is a combination beach shop, fishing pier, bar, restaurant and ice cream shop. Besides, it has the perfect view looking over the ocean.
Eat like a local
Located just 10 minutes from Edisto Beach, this market on Highway 178 is a must-stop for farm-fresh, locally grown vegetables and fruits at this highway-side market. You also can order ready-to-eat food, like pimento cheese, chicken pot pie, she-crab soup and blueberry, peach or key lime pie.
This seafood dive is an institution. This spot on Edisto has been serving up the local catch of the day since 1948 and is considered one of the state's best seafood dives. Along with rotating lunch specials, this joint serves up a little something for everybody, from sandwiches and burgers, to salad and seafood.
When you see the beach, you'll see this spot immediately. Attached to the Edisto Pavilion Beach Store, this bar and grill serves up specialty beach cocktails, local and craft beers and a diner-style menu, from tater tots to grilled cheese sandwiches.
This upscale restaurant on the island shows us the power of reimagining and renovating spaces. Located in an old post office, the restaurant offers an extensive wine list to pair with fresh seafood entrees. But it also nods to its original use. The mailboxes were left in place.
If you're looking to grab a bite to eat for dinner on your way off the island, this seafood restaurant is highly recommended. Ella & Ollie's offers a shrimp scampi pizza, fried green tomatoes, shrimp-and-grits and bacon-wrapped meatloaf.
Are tacos more on your mind? Try this Jungle Road shopping strip neighbor, which serves classic Mexican fare, surf-and-turf and nachos. You also can get breakfast burritos, quesadillas and tacos here until 11 a.m.
Owned and operated by island natives, the Waterfront Restaurant serves food from shrimp boat-to-table. The menu includes a crab-cake sandwich, fish tacos, seafood combos and sweet potato fries.