Let's face it, Charleston loves to eat, and so does everyone else who visits. Three times a day, there's the question of where to go eat and whether you can take your children with you.
So Hanna Raskin's long weekend itinerary answers the question of where you can go each meal. Her choices are by no means the only ones. Her weekly reviews are all posted on our website at www.postandcourier.com/food/restaurant_reviews/ if you want a deeper look and more variety.
We have become a brewing city, while small craft breweries dotting our landscape so we are highlighting those this year. And many of them have discovered that you need to serve some food with those chilled mugs so we divided them out for you.
We also know that families with young kids sometimes like a place to hang that serves adult beverages, but also pays attention to the little ones beyond the obligatory child's menu and booster seat. So we have Kalyn Oyer's guide to kid-friendly watering holes that the whole family can enjoy.
Lastly, our craft cocktails are just a fun way to find a bar, so we've singled out a few for you to try, but there are plenty of others out there. Just ask any bartender about what his specialty is and you will probably get something inventive.