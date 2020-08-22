Downtown Summerville: Here's a place to stroll, eat and shop

Editor's Note: The coronavirus pandemic may impact sites and destinations within this article. Please check with individual locations to ensure they are open and operating regularly.
Downtown Summerville has a small town charm full of shops, restaurants, bars and artistic ventures.
Its uniqueness is highlighted by historic architectural storefront facades. Note the old brick Post Office building, with its original "O.C. Sires & Bro." signage still visible.
And wander through Hutchinson Square, featuring a fountain, benches, greenery and even a covered amphitheater space for outdoor live music and events.
History + Art
South Carolina's oldest pharmacy is in historic downtown Summerville. Guerin's Pharmacy has been around since 1871 and still fills prescriptions, along with hosting a soda fountain that features floats, milkshakes, lemonade and their acclaimed "$1.75 hot dogs." With the pandemic they are offering food service to go and curbside pick up for prescriptions.
The Flowertown Players bring community theater to Summerville. The in-person shows have been postponed due to the pandemic, but recently, the theater has organized virtual productions through Facebook live. The most recent was "Bard in Quarantine" that took place back in June.
Nothing goes together better than some painting and a nice glass of wine. Combine the two while learning a little something along the way. Embrace your inner Bob Ross.
The Summerville-Dorchester Museum offers tours and educational events with the intent of preserving and appreciating the unique history of this town.
Shopping
This indie bookstore not only sells novels but also hosts events, like book signings and book clubs for local residents.
Deemed a "gourmet grocery store," Lowcountry Olive Oil features its namesake, along with balsamic vinegars, spices and specialty foods.
"Arts, gifts and gourmet" are for sale at Four Green Fields, which includes holiday gift baskets filled with local treats.
Some of the popular local clothing and jewelry stores in the area include EveryThingChic, FLY Modern Apparel, Maggie Rose, East Winds and Simple to Sublime.
Dining
Many of the Summerville restaurants are offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This locally owned and operated lunch spot includes an "eclectic" assortment of sandwiches, paninis, wraps and quesadillas. Plus seasonal ingredients and alternating soups and salads.
Biscuits and breakfast sandwiches are available at Eva's, along with a lunch menu that highlights spring salads, savory sandwiches and Southern comfort. There's also "tea & such" at this spot that's been open for more than 75 years.
Come for the oysters, stay for the crab cake sliders. Oyster options include on the half shell, steamed and char-grilled. For the non-seafood lovers, there's also wings, chicken tenders, corn dogs and macaroni.
Start with the soup of the day and then dive into a country fried steak, veggie linguine or shrimp 'po boy. There are daily specials in addition to weeknight offers.
The bacon chili cheeseburger comes highly recommended here.
Drinks + Nightlife
Drink locally at this industrial taproom with samples, pints and growlers available from South Carolina breweries.
The black-and-white-striped awning is the exterior landmark. Inside, you can enjoy small plates like beer cheese fondue, mixed olives, spiced beef empanadas and marinated mushrooms, along with wines by the glass and beer flights.
Both a bar and a shop, Accent on Wine has savory and sweet bites in addition to drinks. The bar features over 50 craft and microbrew beers and a selection of fine wines. Snack on an array of charcuterie — cheeses, meats, fig jam and house-made mustard — while you drink.
A covered deck and live music are two draws at this classic pub, which features a full bar and food, along with weekly karaoke and live music.