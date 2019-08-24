It's not all beaches, but it is about dropping the tablets and playing in real life. Our sports offerings abound, both for watching and playing.
We have hockey, college football, basketball and baseball teams that are all stars in their leagues, world-class tennis, nationally ranked golf courses with PGA level events, and of course, boating and fishing opportunities for getting out on the water.
We have numerous parks with splash zones for the big and small and climbing walls for those of all ages.
Or how about an indoor trampoline park offering high-flying action in a gloriously climate-controlled environment. Or a trip to Frankie's Fun Park which features an arcade, two go-kart racing tracks, bumper boats and all the birthday-party pizza you can handle.
Whether you're an avid shooter or a first-timer looking for a non-traditional Friday night date, here's an idea: Go check out a gun range or the latest craze - ax throwing.
Or there are the numerous swimming pools around the area to just chill out.
Whatever you want to do outdoors, there is a reason in Charleston to drop the Netflix and put on the tennis shoes. You might even take Rover with you.