In foodie-centric Charleston, creativity isn't limited to the kitchen. Cocktails are proving just as important and just as Instagram-worthy to those whose travel itineraries are guided by their dining adventures.
For the locals, it's a chance to make the most of South Carolina's happy hour and show off the Lowcountry with a drink in hand.
Restaurants these days are almost tripping over themselves to put their own twist on a classic drink. Even a simple mimosa at brunch can be served up with pomegranate juice instead of the expected OJ, or saké instead of champagne for those who want to leave the norms behind.
If you want to go back in time...
The team behind New York City's Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails and Croton Reservoir Tavern recently started slinging drinks down South at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails. And the Mount Pleasant establishment is serving up cocktails that can give you a taste of the past.
The drinks menu is set up by era, from pre-Prohibition to the '90s, and also features other classics such as a traditional Cosmopolitan and Tequila Sunrise with housemade grenadine. The menu also claims to be slinging the future of handcrafted creations, including one called "Bartender in Paradise" that includes a mix of bourbon, strawberry lillet, blood orange, pineapple and Topo Chico.
The venue itself, though, is firmly fixed in the present-day with wide wood paneling on the walls. Plus, there's a kitchen for when you get hungry.
If you want to see how the spirit gets made ...
Head to High Wire Distilling on Upper King Street for a tasting and tour so that you can taste what you're seeing. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall, High Wire takes a seasonal and artisanal approach to making their spirits. They grow and harvest Jimmy Red Corn, a variety used by moonshiners that almost went extinct, to make a limited bottling of Jimmy Red Whiskey.
If you like sweet tea with your vodka, a trip to the Firefly Distillery in Wadmalaw Island is worth the journey. When you visit, you can learn about the distillation process and meet the people who make it. You can also sample from any of the Firefly brands while you're there. Plus, if you want to shift gears but keep the drinking going, the Irvin House Vineyards winery is also on site.
If whiskey is your drink of choice...
Bar Mash, a laid-back whiskey bar on East Bay Street, is your desired destination. With a robust selection of whiskey, fair pour prices and plenty of free parking (a luxury in downtown Charleston), this place is sure to satisfy. During the week, the bar offers a range of specials and live music. But it's not just for whiskey-lovers.
As the sister bar to Cocktail Club, Bar Mash also serves up seasonal libations so there's something for everyone.
If you want some jazz with that cocktail ...
Proof, a tiny bar on King Street, provides a respite from the throngs of bachelorette parties parading down King Street at all hours. It's also something of an institution.
Owned and operated by longtime bartender Craig Nelson, Proof is a serious bar for serious cocktail lovers. The small space hosts jazz on Monday nights and serves classics like Sazeracs and Manhattans, but you’ll also find clever and creative drinks from the accomplished bartending staff.
The bar writes a daily quote with its daily specials on a chalkboard outside.
Other options:
The Cocktail Club, above The Macintosh on King Street, has a swanky speakeasy vibe with a spacious rooftop patio. The bartenders take great care, and make their own juices and infusions for its house-made concoctions. The Belmont, also on King Street, was probably the first craft cocktail spot in town and offers a very adult approach to drinking.
For those who really love their rum, there's a bar for that. Cane Rhum Bar on East Bay Street is a colorful spot with a Tikki bar aesthetic, but serious drinks. Their Zombie claims to be Charleston's strongest cocktail with Pusser’s gunpowder proof, gosling’s gold, lime juice, guava passion fruit, allspice simple syrup and grenadine. And they are serious: Their menu states they can only serve you one.
And if you want to go where the locals go, Faculty Lounge is a funky spot with some of the best bartenders and DJs in town. You'll have to ring the bell to get inside.
Stephanie Barna contributed to this story.