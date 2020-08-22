Charleston's restaurants now require masks. Here's how (and how not) to wear them.

In hopes of slowing the surge in coronavirus cases, Charleston requires residents and visitors alike to wear masks in most public settings.
Are restaurants included? You bet: Restaurants are the first type of environment specified for mandatory masking-up in the emergency ordinance passed in June 2020 by Charleston City Council.
But how will that work?
"I’m really surprised there’s not a whole lot of information out there yet," Kimberly Baker, director of the food systems and safety program at Clemson University's Cooperative Extension, says.
Do you walk in with a mask? Do you take it off upon getting to your table? What happens if some of your party orders drinks before the meal? Do all of you remove your masks, or only the drinkers? And how many bites at a time are you permitted before your unmasked face becomes unsanctioned?
Questions abound, and the easiest answer to pretty much all of them is: Eat at home. Yes, South Carolina's restaurants and bars are allowed to operate, but with cases ramping up across the state and in Charleston County in particular, your very safest bet remains takeout for the time being.
But some diners will not be deterred from eating out, and for now, patronizing restaurants that will have them remains their prerogative. But masks are not optional.
In the spirit of safety, The Post and Courier visited Edmund's Oast to shoot some photos demonstrating the crucial components of dine-in mask etiquette.
Hit the hand sanitizer, and let's get to it.
The approach: Mask on
It should go without saying that you ought to wear your mask as you approach the entrance to the restaurant on foot. But it doesn't go without saying: The city's ordinance actually says it. "All persons entering any restaurant (...) in the City must wear a face covering while inside the building," states the measure.
As you walk up to the establishment, your mask should be squarely in place covering both your mouth and your nose. If the restaurant has a sanitizer out front, have at it.
Ordering at the bar: Mask on
Depending on the layout of the place you've chosen to patronize, it might have a walk-up bar. Who doesn't like casual drink before your table is ready? No one, that's who. (Probably someone, but you get the point.)
When you're walking up to said bar, leave your face covering up. According to AskTheBuilder.com, the self-described "oldest and longest lasting first-person home improvement site on the Internet," the average bar is between 18 and 24 inches deep.
In other words, even if you're not leaning over the transom like a jerk (don't do this), you and your barkeep likely aren't a full 6 feet apart. Mask thyself, drinker.
Sitting down, ordering: Mask on
“When I’m doing (these) non-consuming things, I need to have my mask on," said Benjamin Chapman, a professor and food safety specialist with North Carolina State University.
That includes talking with the other people at your table (some of whom you may not live with, depending on your risk tolerance) and, crucially, restaurant employees. Interacting with servers is "the No. 1 time" your mask should be on, said Chapman.
Again, it's not just for your safety. As Jayce McConnell, Edmund's Oast's bar manager and willing model for our shoot, put it: "If you work in a bar or restaurant right now, you're fighting for your livelihood." That's stressful enough as it is; don't be the table stressing your server out even more with bad mask protocol.
Keep in mind that, independent of the mask ordinance, many restaurants have switched from physical menus to digital ones. Pay attention to signage; if there's a table tent or a poster with instructions, go ahead and follow them.
Is it the dining experience of your dreams to scan a QR code and scroll through a restaurant's offerings on your phone while wearing protective gear on your face in the middle of summer?
Maybe not, but remember: You don't have to be here. Also, it keeps you and your server safer by reducing the number of surfaces that need cleaning after your meal. And besides, this pandemic is anything but a dream. What were you expecting?
Waiting for your meal: Mask on
That's right. Even after you've entered the restaurant, taken a seat and ordered your meal, you should aim to keep your facial covering on until it's time to actually start eating.
This means you and your group will be carrying on pre-dinner chitchat without being able to see one another's faces. How strange.
"It’s awkward, but we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and if we want to do these things, we need to have some awkwardness," said Chapman.
And speaking of groups: Whether you're dining out with some friends from the neighborhood or your parents who just drove down from Columbia (or wherever, The Post and Courier doesn't know where your parents live) keep in mind that you all may pose risk of transmission to one another and your server.
"I think that has to be thought of, as well," said Baker, underscoring the need to keep masks up as long as possible when dining in groups. "It's easy to keep a 6-foot distance from the table next to you ... but if you're coming in with a party of three (distinct) groups and sitting at the same table, you're not really social distancing that well."
You've undertaken the risk of dining with others; stay as safe as possible while you do.
Actual, active consumption: Mask off
Ah, but what about that drink you may or may not have ordered? Good point. You can't very well drink it through your mask (though entrepreneurial producers are working on it).
"A best practice is to keep that mask on until that food has arrived," said Baker. The goal is take it off once so as to avoid handling it multiple times, so if you get a round of drinks (or several) at your table, your mask can come down, and remain down for your meal.
This is in line with Charleston's ordinance, as well, which explicitly exempts you from wearing a mask while you're "actively eating, drinking, or smoking."
But be mindful while you're unmasked, especially if you're dining indoors, where transmission of the virus may be more likely.
"If I can, I'm trying to eat outside, where there's more space and I don't have that consistent air current pumping at me," said Chapman.
Storing your mask: Napkin or baggie
When it is time for active consumption, remove it by undoing the straps. Avoid balling up your mask and shoving it in a purse or pocket. This can expose whatever is on the mask to wherever you stash it, and vice-versa.
Instead, Chapman recommends placing your mask on a napkin on your table, emphasizing that there is little concern that it could somehow contaminate your food with its mere presence.
Baker offers another option.
"I think it’s ideal to take a little Ziploc bag to put that mask into," she said.
Either way, if you're wearing a cloth mask, be sure to loosely fold it in half putting the outside corners together, in line with the CDC's recommendations.
Paying the bill and leaving: Mask on
Once you've finished your meal and you don't have any more drinks coming, put your mask back on. Again, handle it by its straps to avoid undue transfer between the mask and your hands. (Baker recommends bringing a personal hand sanitizer to clean your hands before removing and replacing.)
If you didn't pay in advance, make sure your protection is up when your server brings you your bill. Then you're home free.
Two final notes
A lot of these tips seem like common sense, because they are. But common sense is in short supply these days, and both statewide and county cases are at an all-time high. So in the words of the founding editor of the New York Times' consumer health outlet: "Don't try to cheat the mask."
Use common sense, do takeout when you can, and if you go to a restaurant, don't cut corners. Your server, fellow diners and tablemates will thank you.
Oh, and here's one last piece of etiquette, this of the non-mask variety: a 20 percent tip is the least you can do. The Post and Courier Food desk has heard entirely too many tales of stingy customers gratuitous in their risk-taking and unsparing in their gratuities.