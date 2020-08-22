Charleston's architectural treasures are many, telling profound stories of the past

The greatest architectural contribution Charleston has made to the world is the single house. This is a multi-story abode with a couple of long, covered terraces (called piazzas). The structure is situated sideways so the front yard and much of the house itself are as shaded as possible, and so the sea breeze might infiltrate the property during the hot summer months. The fortified madeira wine, spiked with brandy, that was imported from Europe improved during the hot ocean crossing, and improved further when stored in the hot attics of Charleston's single homes.
Talk to a local architect today about smart urban design and surely he or she will advise stealing ideas from the inventors of the single house, for the past has much to teach us.
Take a walking tour of the old neighborhood south of Broad Street and you'll see plenty of these houses. From the street, the neighborhood might seem a bit tightly packed, but what you can't easily see, at least not without arranging for a guided tour or private visit, is the often very generous green space that surrounds these residences. Here's an idea: Go to the satellite view in Google Maps and scroll around from above.
The single homes might be the city's most important architectural gift to the world, but several other old buildings are worth considering, too. At the corner of Meeting and Broad streets — an intersection called the Four Corners of Law — you'll find City Hall (municipal law), the Charleston County Courthouse (state law), the federal courthouse (national law) and St. Michael's Church (God's law). Just up the way is Circular Congregational Church and, nearby on Church Street, St. Philip's Church. Up Broad Street is the Catholic cathedral St. John the Baptist. One could go on and on listing historical houses of worship, such as the Huguenot Church on Church Street, Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim synagogue on Hasell Street, the austere and charming St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Anson Street, Emanuel AME Church on Calhoun Street, or St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Thomas Street, but it would take forever.
At this point, it will be worth noting how English the historic district looks. A stroll along Broad Street might put you in mind of the movie "Mary Poppins." Small art galleries and lawyers' offices, with their ancient front doors and gold-leaf lettering will seduce anyone with a proclivity for European nostalgia.
On Meeting Street just south of Tradd Street is the Nathaniel Russell House museum, which offers visitors a look into the lavish neoclassical building style, popular during the early 19th century when the city was especially prosperous thanks to the free labor of its enslaved people working on nearby rice plantations.
Just up Meeting Street is the Gibbes Museum of Art, an early 20th-century Beaux Arts building that houses plenty of great visual art. Shift over to King Street, the city's main commercial drag, and enjoy a stroll past the Charleston Library Society, another Beaux Arts structure, and the third oldest subscription library in the U.S. Continue along northwestward to admire the rows of charming buildings that house many of the city's shops and restaurants.
Oh, there's so much more: The Old Slave Mart Museum, which once was an auction site that was part of a complex of buildings surrounding an enclosed yard. Adjacent to the auction site was a slave jail known as a barracoon, a kitchen and a dead house, where corpses were briefly kept before being transported by wagon to public burial grounds on the outskirts of the city.
The Old Exchange Building, modified over the years, remains the most historically significant civic building from the city's Colonial past. It's the Independence Hall of the South.
The Dock Street Theatre is one of Charleston's greatest architectural puzzles: a 20th-century theater built from 19th-century buildings, including a hotel, that occupied the site of the city's grand early 18th-century theater.
The Aiken Rhett House museum at 48 Elizabeth St. is a great example of how Charleston's antebellum urban homes functioned as miniature plantations. The slave quarters, kitchen area and carriage houses are remarkably intact. Artifacts are on display in a small museum space.
And that's to say nothing about the Fireproof Building on King Street, the Queen Street Playhouse, the Edmonston-Alston House, Hibernian Hall, the cobblestones of Chalmers Street, the Powder Magazine or First (Scots) Presbyterian Church. For a day trip outside of Charleston's historic center, consider a drive up Ashley River Road to Drayton Hall, which boasts a well-preserved 18th-century house inspired by the great Italian architect Andrea Palladio.
This is what happens as history accumulates its architectural layers: the opportunities for discovery and enlightenment multiply.