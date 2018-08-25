It wasn’t so long ago that Charleston was a hidden gem of a town. But those days are gone, whittled away by thousands of newcomers, throngs of tourists and yearly magazine write-ups about how this is one of the world’s great cities.
The recognition and growth has done the Lowcountry lots of favors. But it also has made it harder than ever to keep the secret of a good local spot.
Even so, there are plenty of local favorites that manage to fly under the radar, just outside travel writers’ attention.
If you want to see a beach untouched by development, make the drive down to Botany Bay Plantation, a state-owned preserve on Edisto Island. The beach was eroded heavily during Hurricane Matthew, but it reopened last summer. Just don’t go around high tide, when it’s underwater. The beach is known for the dead live oak trees that stick out of the sand, and it’s one of the best glimpses left of what the Lowcountry once looked like.
If you want to see the rest of the coast’s ecosystems, the Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel has most of them covered. Trails in the county park twist through maritime forests, cypress swamps, abandoned rice fields and salt marshes. The park is a haven for birdwatchers and history buffs, who can learn about the plantations that preceded it. The former rice fields still use the intricate water systems built by slaves, and in some areas, tea plants grow wild, a century after a tea-growing operation went bust. Bring bug spray — you’ll need it.
If you want to go fishing or take a shorter walk, you could do worse than the Pitt Street Bridge at the edge of Mount Pleasant’s Old Village. The long-abandoned causeway and bridge feature great views of sunsets over the Ravenel Bridge and the activity in Charleston’s harbor, from sailboats to container ships. The bridge traces its history deep into the city’s past as a link to Sullivan’s Island. The crew of the H.L. Hunley submarine is said to have used it on their way to a test mission, and Pitt Street was home to a makeshift crossing made of barrels and planks as early as the Revolutionary War.