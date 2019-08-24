SOUTH CAROLINA REGGAE JERK & WINE FESTIVAL: Aug. 25. Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, Charleston. Celebrate Jamaica with a day full of reggae music, jerk-seasoned foods, Jamaican games (ludo, dominoes) and wine tastings. screggaejerkfestival.com
LOWCOUNTRY JAZZ FESTIVAL: Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Gaillard Center, Downtown Charleston. Top contemporary jazz, fusion and instrumental pop artists from local, regional and national stages swing into town for a weekend of stellar musical performances. lowcountryjazzfestival.com
CHARLESTON RESTAURANT WEEK: Sept. 4-15. Greater Charleston area. Local restaurants offer discounted menus, giving area residents a chance to dine at a favorite eatery or try out a new locale. restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com, charlestonrestaurantassociation.com
LEXUS CHARLESTON FASHION WEEK: Sept. 12. South Carolina Society Hall. Emerging and veteran designers showcase their most fashion-forward looks in multi-genre styles. Events are spread out over several seasons throughout the year and at different venues. theevents.charlestonfashionweek.com
BICYCLE ACROSS SOUTH CAROLINA: Sept. 12-15. Various locations across South Carolina. Local riders will meet at Hidden Ponds Nursery, Awendaw. Bicycle Across South Carolina (BASC) is a two-day or three-day ride designed to celebrate cycling and experience the state of South Carolina from a unique perspective. Riders will explore a different part of the state, camp in state parks and enjoy the camaraderie of a rolling community of cyclists. Along the trails, participants will ride together, dine together and camp together in an unforgettable setting. bicycleacrosssouthcarolina.com
RACE FOR THE CURE: Sept. 21. Riverfont Park, North Charleston. Think pink for this fundraising run in honor of a family member, friend or co-worker with breast cancer, presented by the Lowcountry Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure. komenlowcountry.org
MOJA FESTIVAL: Sept. 26-Oct. 6. Downtown Charleston. Celebrate African-American and Caribbean culture and art with 11 days of dance, concerts, literary and visual arts, theater, traditional crafts, ethnic food, children’s events and more. mojafestival.com
BOONE HALL FRIGHT NIGHTS: Sept. 28-Nov. 2. Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant. Dare to be scared and test your nerves as the state’s largest multi-attraction haunted event spooks you with harrowing hayrides, horrific houses, live performers, “terror tech” and more. boonehallfrightnights.com
BOONE HALL PUMPKIN PATCH: Oct. 1-31. Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant. Family-friendly fall festival with pumpkin-pickin’, as well as hayrides, a petting zoo, corn maze, inflatables, additional kids’ activities and food and crafts vendors. boonehallplantation.com/special-events
FALL TOURS OF HOMES AND GARDENS: Oct. 3-Nov. 2. Downtown Charleston. The spotlight is on Charleston’s spectacular architecture during this annual event presented by The Preservation Society of Charleston. Each weekend, tour homes and gardens in several of Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods. Photography workshops and historic walks and talks are also offered. preservationsociety.org
LATIN AMERICAN FESTIVAL: Oct. 13. North Charleston Wannamaker County Park. Spice things up with authentic music, performances, demonstrations, crafts and the flavors of Mexico and Central and South America. ccprc.com/1699/Latin-American-Festival
TASTE OF CHARLESTON: Oct. 13. Riverfront Park, North Charleston. A celebration of the Lowcountry’s award-winning cuisine, including chef demonstrations, live entertainment, kids’ activities and more. lowcountryhospitalityassociation.com/taste-of-charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON HARVEST FESTIVAL AND BLOCK PARTY: Oct. 19. East Montague Avenue Business District, Olde Village, North Charleston. The City of North Charleston takes this family-friendly festival to the streets with musical performances, arts and crafts booths, costume contests, trick-or-treating and food and drink specials from area businesses. northcharleston.org
CHILDREN’S DAY FESTIVAL. Oct. 20. Park West Recreation Complex, Mount Pleasant. This day revolves around the kiddies with free activities and attractions, ranging from pony rides and a petting zoo to jump castles and game booths, with live entertainment from local dance and gymnastics groups and plenty of opportunities for prizes and giveaways. townofmountpleasant.com
COASTAL CAROLINA FAIR: Oct. 31-Nov. 10. Exchange Park Fairgrounds, Ladson. This annual fair continues to entertain with thrill rides, fireworks, concerts, a petting zoo, food booths, competitions, exhibits, concerts and more. coastalcarolinafair.org
HARVEST FESTIVAL: Nov. 2. Johns Island County Park. In keeping with the agricultural tradition of the Colonial Southeast, a celebration of a bountiful harvest, with a day of feasting on Southern delights, live and local bluegrass music, hayrides, lasso demonstrations, pumpkin decorating, crafts and contests. ccprc.com/138/Harvest-Festival
SCOTTISH GAMES AND HIGHLAND GATHERING: Nov. 2. Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant. Revel in this gathering of Scottish family clans with traditional piping and drumming, fiddling, dancing, athletic competitions, border collie demonstrations, authentic food and merchandise. boonehallplantation.com
HOLIDAY FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: Nov. 15-Dec. 31. James Island County Park. Illuminate your holidays with this 3-mile driving tour through hundreds of displays with over a million twinkling lights. Guests can also enjoy train rides, marshmallow roasts, photographs with Santa, a Build-A-Reindeer workshop and the walking trail. holidayfestivaloflights.com
STEEPLECHASE OF CHARLESTON: Nov. 17. Race Track at Stono Ferry, Hollywood. When the bugle blows on a gorgeous fall Sunday in Charleston, a beloved tradition will return with a few new twists as some of the nation’s fastest horses and most agile riders jockey for generous prizes. This quintessential Southern event will deliver experiential fun with horse races, tailgating, high fashion, local vendors, live music and more. steeplechaseofcharleston.com
TURKEY DAY RUN AND GOBBLE WOBBLE: Nov. 28. Downtown Charleston. Work up an appetite for your Thanksgiving feast during this 5K run and walk that begins on Meeting Street, continues to South Battery and ends at Marion Square on King Street with post-race festivities, including a beer tent, live music and children’s activities. turkeydayrun.com
WINE UNDER THE OAKS: Dec. 8. Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant. Wining and dining on the back lawn of the plantation with live music, as well as art displays, a silent auction, gift options, cooking demonstrations and additional vendors. boonehallplantation.com
POLAR PLUNGE: Jan. 1. Sullivan’s Island. Jump-start the new year and help raise money for Special Olympics by taking the annual bone-chilling dip in the Atlantic Ocean. dunleavysonsullivans.com
CHARLESTON RESTAURANT WEEK/RESTAURANT WEEK SOUTH CAROLINA: Jan. 8-19. Greater Charleston area. Local restaurants offer discounted menus, giving area residents a chance to dine at a favorite eatery or try out a new locale. restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com, charlestonrestaurantassociation.com
CHARLESTON MARATHON: Jan. 11. Downtown Charleston. Hit your stride in the marathon or half marathon running the downtown streets through Hampton Park, along The Battery, up King Street, through The Citadel, ending up in Riverfront Park in North Charleston for the after-party with live music and shrimp and grits. charlestonmarathon.com
CHARLESTON JAZZ FESTIVAL: Jan. 23-26. Various area locations. Presented by the Charleston Jazz organization, this is a celebration of all styles and ranges, including swing, salsa, blues, Brazilian, the American Songbook and more, performed by legendary artists and up-and-comers on the scene, as well as popular local and regional artists. charlestonjazz.com/festival
LOWCOUNTRY OYSTER FESTIVAL: Jan. 26. Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant. One of the largest in the Lowcountry, this annual roast offers up thousands of oysters, with live music and oyster eating and shucking contests. charlestonrestaurantassociation.com
COLOUR OF MUSIC FESTIVAL: Jan. 30-Feb. 3. Greater Charleston area. A “musical kaleidoscope” with a focus on the history and impact of black composers, musicians and performers, highlighted by a showcase of some of the top black classical musicians in the country. colourofmusic.org
SOUTHEASTERN WILDLIFE EXPOSITION: Feb. 14-16. Downtown Charleston. The “largest wildlife art and nature event in the nation,” this flora and fauna-filled expo features demonstrations, vendors, parties, special guests and more. sewe.com
CHARLESTON WINE + FOOD FESTIVAL: March 4-8. Downtown Charleston. Discover Charleston’s renowned culinary scene during the Lowcountry’s premier food and wine event that includes celebrity chef appearances, signature dinners, wine and beer tastings, workshops, classes, brunches, lunches, excursions and a culinary village. charlestonwineandfood.com
CHARLESTON ANTIQUES SHOW: March 6-8. Gaillard Center, Downtown Charleston. Historic Charleston Foundation presents this annual event, featuring dozens of fine arts and antiques dealers from around the world with exhibits full of jewelry, furniture, silver, decorative objects and more. historiccharleston.org
FESTIVAL OF HOUSES AND GARDENS: March 11-April 18. Downtown Charleston. Experience some of Charleston’s finest architecture, history and culture with tours of private homes and gardens during the city’s peak blooming season, in addition to the annual luncheon lectures and concerts, presented by the Historic Charleston Foundation. historiccharleston.org
ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE & CELEBRATION: March 17. Downtown Charleston. Presented by local Irish societies, this annual celebration honors St. Patrick, Ireland’s revered patron, so if you’re feeling lucky, put on something green for the morning mass, a parade, Irish flag-raising, corned beef and cabbage feasts, live Irish entertainment and more. stpatrickparade.org
PET FEST: March 21. Palmetto Islands County Park, Mount Pleasant. It’s a day for dogs and their owners with exhibits, demonstrations, activities, experts, entertainment, contests and vendors. ccprc.com/139/Pet-Fest
LOWCOUNTRY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: April 2020. Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant. Sweeten up your day by picking strawberries or take part in the other activities and exhibits and enjoy the emergence of springtime: games, races and rides, face-painting, magic shows, live music and pie-eating and recipe contests, as well as the Miss Berry Princess competition. boonehallplantation.com
FLOWERTOWN FESTIVAL: April 3-5. Azalea Park, Downtown Summerville. Celebrate in the pink azaleas, purple wisteria and white dogwood of spring at this perennial festival, which features more than 200 vendors, crafters and artisans, touted as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. Proceeds benefit the Summerville YMCA. summervilleymca.org
COOPER RIVER BRIDGE RUN: April 4. Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston. This 10K race, one of the largest in the Southeast, attracts tens of thousands of runners and walkers and begins in Mount Pleasant, spans the Arthur Ravenel Bridge with bands and DJs along the way, and ends downtown with post-race festivities in Marion Square. bridgerun.com
VOLVO CAR OPEN: April 4-12. Volvo Car Stadium, Daniel Island. Watch top women’s tennis stars take to the courts at this ladies-only tournament and enjoy additional parties, nightly happy hours, family activities and vendor-shopping. Previous winners include Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, volvocaropen.com
LOWCOUNTRY CAJUN FESTIVAL: April 5. James Island County Park. Louisiana meets the Lowcountry during this celebration of the ragin’ Cajun culture with zydeco music and authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine. ccprc.com/137/Lowcountry-Cajun-Festival
WORLD GRITS FESTIVAL. April 12-14. St. George. It’s a weekend full of the corn creation with vendors selling grits-based dishes, contests for corn shelling, grits-eating and grits-rolling, carnival rides, art displays, a 5K race and a parade, complete with the reigning Grits Queen. worldgritsfestival.com
AIR EXPO: April 18-19. Joint Base Charleston (Charleston Air Force Base), North Charleston. Aerial performers honor the early days of flight up through modern times and this year will feature the Blue Angels. Previous performers have been the Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds precision team, the U.S. Army Special Ops Black Daggers Jump Team, as well as A-10 and F-15 demonstrations. jbcharleston.com/2020-air-expo
CHARLESTON OUTDOOR FESTIVAL: April 18-19. James Island County Park. Immerse yourself in a weekend full of all things kayak or canoe, rock climbing or mountain biking, archery, disc golf and more, with lectures, demonstrations, commercial exhibitors, on- and off-water classes, races, live music and additional activities. ccprc.com/1542/Charleston-Outdoor-Fest
BLUES BY THE SEA: April 19. Freshfields Village Green, Kiawah Island. Stake a claim on the lawn and get in the Southern swing for this afternoon full of rhythm and blues, harmonicas, slide-guitars and more, hosted by local blues piano-man Shrimp City Slim and featuring local, regional and national blues artists. shrimpcityslim.com
SPERRY CHARLESTON RACE WEEK: April 23-26. Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, Mount Pleasant. Find a spot along the harbor to observe this homegrown regatta, featuring competition between 20- to 80-foot sailboats from across the country and the world. charlestonraceweek.com
BLESSING OF THE FLEET & SEAFOOD FESTIVAL: April 26. Mount Pleasant Waterfront Memorial Park. The annual festival typically features shag dancing and shrimp-eating contests, a ceremonial blessing for the local shrimp-catching armada, live music, local seafood, craft and art shows and children’s activities. townofmountpleasant.com
NORTH CHARLESTON ARTS FESTIVAL: April 29-May 3. Greater North Charleston area. The North Charleston Cultural Arts Department hosts an annual celebration of the arts, featuring dance and theater performances, photography, crafts, fine art, activities and exhibitions. northcharleston.org
GREEK FESTIVAL: May 8-10. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Downtown Charleston. Give kudos to authentic Greek cuisine and exhibits, with folk dancing, music, church tours, wine, beer and vendors. greekorthodoxchs.org/greekfest
SPOLETO FESTIVAL USA: May 22-June 7. Downtown Charleston. Charleston’s world-renowned arts festival brings premier musicians, performers and artists to the Lowcountry, highlighting the best in opera, theater, dance, poetry, music, fine art and more. spoletousa.org
PICCOLO SPOLETO: May 22-June 7. Greater Charleston area. Spoleto Festival USA’s companion festival, presented by the city of Charleston, focuses more on local and regional artists, musicians and performers and offers inexpensive and free performances throughout the Charleston area. piccolospoleto.com
SWEETGRASS CULTURAL ARTS FESTIVAL: Summer 2020. Mount Pleasant Waterfront Memorial Park. Weave your way through this showcase of the Gullah-Geechee heritage with music, dance, arts and crafts, storytelling and folklore performances, as well as children’s activities and Lowcountry foods and specialties. sweetgrassfestival.org
ROCKVILLE REGATTA: August. Bohicket Creek, Rockville. The annual regatta, which began in the 1800s, hoists its sails during the first weekend in August and features two days of sailboat racing and reveling. seaislandyachtclub@gmail.com
-Compiled by Liz Foster