Charleston icons: Special symbols that speak to Charleston history

When you think of Charleston, what comes to mind? Sandy beaches? Delicious food? Hoof beats on cobblestone? Beauty can be found in Charleston in many forms – through art, architecture, nature, and in our history and culture.
In celebration of Charleston’s 350th commemoration, we’ve curated a list memorable sites, scenes, and objects that are woven into the identity of our fair city.
These nostalgic symbols can be found as you walk the city streets and explore our towns, and each has their own story to tell.
Here’s the history behind some of Charleston’s most famous icons:
Palmetto Tree
The Palmetto Tree was made the official state tree in 1939, but its connection to Charleston dates back to pre-colonial times, as native people used palmetto logs and palm fronds as building materials. These spongy trees made a larger impact in 1776, by damping the impact of British cannonballs during the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, an important early win for the Americans in the Revolutionary War. Charleston’s first nickname was “The Palmetto City” and was commonplace nationwide from 1830 to the 1930s. The palmetto — the Arecaceae sabal palm — first adorned the state flag in 1861 and still does.
Palmetto rose
The Palmetto rose comes from the West African tradition of basket weaving. The functional art pieces are created from Gullah-Geechee traditions of using palmetto fronds and bulrushes, now sweetgrass, to create sweetgrass baskets and inspiring the creation of the iconic palmetto rose. The Palmetto Rose is created using the fronds of the palmetto tree and is artistically woven and twisted into place. Legend says the symbolism of the rose dates to the Civil War when ladies would give their true love the rose to keep them safe from harm as they left to fight.
The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge soars above the horizon of the Cooper River decorating the sky with its double diamond-shaped cable-stayed structure. Completed in 2005, this bridge connects downtown Charleston with Mount Pleasant by spanning 13,200 feet. The first bridge to reach across the Cooper River was the John P. Grace Memorial Bridge built in 1929, later joined by the Pearman Bridge in 1966. Both were demolished after work was finished on the new eight-lane icon. A portion of funding for the bridge was secured by the namesake Arthur Ravenel Jr., a U.S. Congressman, and state Senator.
Fort Sumter
After the War of 1812, a series of sea forts were built to protect the Charleston harbor. Fort Sumter is the most notable of these fortifications. The pentagonal shaped structure was built near a sandbar at the mouth of the Charleston Harbor, necessitating the construction of an artificial island of rock and granite. The construction of the fort lasted nearly 20 years and was still incomplete on April 12, 1861, when Confederate troops fired on Union troops stationed there. Fort Sumter serves a symbol for both sides, reflecting Southern resistance and Northern determination.
Angel Oak
The Angel Oak is a southern live oak located in a city park on Johns Island. Estimates put this iconic tree anywhere from 400-500 years old, possibly even older. Legends of the tree date back to the Native Americans, who are said to have met under the tree’s shady branches to bury their dead. The oak’s namesake is derived from the estate of Justus and Martha Angel. Folklore tells stories of the ghosts of their former slaves appearing as angels around the tree. The Angel Oak has grown to 66.5 feet tall and is almost as wide. It casts shade over 17,200 square feet.
Pineapple Fountain
The Pineapple Fountain resides in Riley Waterfront Park overlooking the Charleston Harbor. Unveiled in 1990 by then-Mayor Joseph Riley, the pineapple fountain builds off the iconic symbolism of the pineapple in Charleston. The pineapple is considered a symbol of hospitality that dates from the earliest days of Charles Towne. This rare and valuable sweet treat came by way of the Caribbean on Colonial ships.