Charleston gift guide

Whether you're visiting Charleston and looking for the perfect souvenir or a local picking out Christmas presents for out-of-towners, here are some ideas of local gifts with a special Southern touch.
The Restored Board
The chefs in your life will appreciate these one-of-a-kind restored wooden cutting boards, cutlery, butcher blocks and more from The Restored Board. Select from cherry, walnut, oak, mahogany maple and other woods, as well as designs ranging from the simple paddle board to a live edge charcuterie board or multitone butcher block. Online boards range from $20-$150. A knife set is available for $15.
Where to find: Available at pop-up markets (posted on Facebook page) and on website
Website: therestoredboard.com, facebook.com/TheRestoredBoard
J. Stark
If you're looking for a nice, timeless gift for the travelers in your life, check out the durable leather luggage bags, briefcases, backpacks, totes and wallets at J. Stark. The shop also has men's clothing items and accessories, including beanies, sunglasses and cashmere socks. Depending on how large of a gift you're looking to buy, you can spend from $14.50 for a pair of socks to $350 for a large weekender bag.
Where to find: Retail shop at 208 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Website: starkmade.com, facebook.com/starkmade
Madmademetals
Looking for the perfect hippie, crystal creation for your moonchild friend? Madmademetals has some great options, from hammered cuff bracelets for $20 to amethyst necklaces, jasper pendants, turquoise cuffs and moonstone rings ranging up to $160.
Where to find: Available at pop-up markets (posted on Facebook page) and on Etsy
Website: etsy.com/shop/MadMadeMetals, facebook.com/madmademetals
Artist & Craftsman
For the want-to-be artist, the budding artist or the professional artist in your life, the perfect local shop to find a treasured gift is Artist & Craftsman. Peruse a variety of paint sets, canvases, calligraphy pens and more to help unleash one's creativity.
Where to find: 143 Calhoun St. and 981 King St. downtown Charleston
Website: artistcraftsman.com, facebook.com/ArtistCraftsmanSupply.Charleston
Rewined
Trying to think up a unique present for the wine connoisseur in your life? Don't splurge on that rare top-shelf Grand Cru. Instead, try gifting a Rewined candle. These Charleston-made signature and barrel-aged candles include wine and cider scents, such as pinot grigio and cabernet.
Where to find: All local retailers are listed on the Rewined website
Website: shop-rewined.com, facebook.com/Rewined
Blue Bicycle Books
The reader you're shopping for will appreciate a special copy of one of their favorite classic novels or being introduced to some local authors via the shelves of Blue Bicycle Books. There are also plenty of children's books and young adult fiction to sift through. The shop on Upper King Street has an iconic blue bicycle out front with a stack of the latest reads.
Where to find: Bookstore at 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Website: bluebicyclebooks.com, facebook.com/bluebicyclebooks
Rose & Twill
From $20 knitted wall hangings and hand-dyed pillows to a $250 quilt, Rose & Twill crafts colorful creations that will brighten someone's home. For your loved ones who are looking for some trendy home decor that they can't find at a national chain, this is a fantastic alternative (and you're supporting a local artist).
Where to find: Available at pop-up markets (posted on Facebook page) and on website
Website: roseandtwill.com, facebook.com/pg/roseandtwill
Steel Birch
Steel Birch is a Charleston-based botanical skin care and wellness product retailer. Handcrafted, toxin-free items ideal for your relaxation-loving friends include a mint and matcha lip balm for $7, a sugared mint mocha espresso body scrub for $26, sea spray-infused aloe mist for $22, a wildflower frankincense bath soak for $22 and a holiday essential oil set for $50. While you're at it, you can pick one of their calming products to reward yourself for making it through the holiday shopping.
Where to find: Lowcountry retailers include the Heart of Charleston Luxury Spa at 101 Queen St., The Restoration Hotel at 75 Wentworth St., Wildcraft at 38 Windermere Blvd., Fourteen & East at 936 Savannah Hwy., Karla Jean Studio at 1311 Ashley River Rd., Old Whaling Company at 1640 Ashley Hall Rd. and Charmed Beauty and Gifts at 2366 Ashley River Rd.
Website: steelbirch.com, facebook.com/SteelBirch
Gullah Gourmet
We had to throw one tried-and-true Charleston idea in here. Gullah Gourmet offers ingredient bags for classic Southern soul food, including shrimp-and-grits, she-crab soup and Geechie Peachie Cobbla. In addition, sauces, jellies and desserts are available. The gourmet shop also offers cookbooks for friends and family looking to whip up even more recipes.
Where to find: Retail shop at 95 Tall Oak Drive, Charleston
Website: gullahgourmet.com
Henry & Eva
The adventurers in your life will love the thought put into their special local outdoor presents from Henry & Eva. Shop the boutique for camping gear, handcrafted pocket and carving knives, travel bags, foraging tools, flashlights and other equipment. You'll also find whiskey flasks, wallets and custom playing cards. Feather bowties from Charleston's own Brackish Bowties are in stock, too.
Where to find: Retail shop at 628 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Website: henryandeva.com, facebook.com/HenryandEva
Candlefish
Your graphic design and writer friends might love Candlefish's notebooks and stationery. This multipurpose shop includes a variety of knickknacks, so it's a great place to browse for more than one friend or family member. You can also find cocktail bitters and jiggers, wall art and home furnishings, jewelry and accessories, bath and body products and more.
Where to find: Retail shop at 71 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Website: candlefish.com, facebook.com/shopcandlefish
9 other ideas
- Cannonborough Collective, 185 A. St. Phillip St., downtown Charleston, cannonboroughcollective.com
- Charmed Beauty & Gifts, 2366 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, charmedbeautyandgifts.com
- Gibbes Museum Gift Shop, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston, gibbesmuseum.org
- Indigo Market, 1094 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston, indigomarketcharleston.com
- Lulu Burgess, 409 King St., downtown Charleston, luluburgess.com
- Mac & Murphy, 74-1/2 Cannon St., downtown Charleston, macandmurphy.com
- Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Rd. Unit R, Charleston, pluffmudmercantile.com
- Sweet Grass Time, 5602 Craig Rd., North Charleston, sweetgrasstime.com
- Wildcraft, 38 Windermere Blvd., Charleston, wildcraftcharleston.com