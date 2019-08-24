Maybe you're sipping on your first or second beer at a local brewery and, suddenly, you realize you're hungry.
At many breweries in the Charleston area, the only food source you'd consistently find is a bag of chips or a soft pretzel. Depending on the place, you'd also likely find a food truck as breweries such as Fatty's Beer Works and Low Tide keep a steady schedule of mobile food vendors.
But if you want to count on having a full lunch or dinner, there a handful of breweries to consider.
A portion of the nearly 30 breweries in the Charleston area have made a point to offer full food menus to feed its beer-drinking patrons. Here are seven of them.
Commonhouse Aleworks
4831 O'Hear Ave., North Charleston
Tot-chos, anyone? Commonhouse Aleworks has a full food menu from chef Brannon Florie to go with beers such as the Citra Dry-Hopped Publick Pilsner, Park Circle Pale or Looking East IPA. Along with bar snacks like marinated olives and popcorn, you can choose from small, shareable items like boiled peanuts, crab dip, chicken wings and crispy Brussels sprouts. The menu also includes a beef burger and veggie burger, other sandwiches and two salads. Plus, Commonhouse has a solid brunch menu available on Sundays in case you want to pair a beer with biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, or a green eggs and ham sandwich. For more info, go to commonhousealeworks.com.
Rusty Bull Brewing
3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston
For its first two years in business, Rusty Bull trained its crowd that "if they want to eat, they have to wait until a food truck is on the schedule,” Brian Bogstad, who co-owns the brewery with Ben Mayer, said. The pair wanted to offer food options beyond one or two days per week, so they bolted a 15-by-8-foot food truck to the back of the building and hired an in-house chef, Jenleigh Kornahrens, who previously worked at Fratellos Italian Tavern, Ms. Rose's and Tattooed Moose. Her menu includes appetizers such as boiled peanuts, wings or fried green tomatoes and bigger plates like the Charleston Hot or Not Chicken Sandwich. There are also a few beer-inspired items such as a big beef beer dog, the Brewhouse Salad and IPA chicken salad lettuce cups.
Revelry Brewing
10 Conroy St., Charleston
Rather than hosting a rotation of different food trucks, Revelry Brewing has tapped Tobo Sushi to be on site daily. That means, if the brewery's open, you'll be able to order fried dumplings, sushi, Latin-inspired tacos or a sushi burrito. By the way, tacos are on special for $2 each on Tuesdays and rolls of sushi are half off on Wednesdays.
Holy City Brewing
4155 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
At Holy City's taproom in North Charleston you can pair an Overly Friendly IPA or Strawberry Beards Forever sour with starters such as loaded fries or cheese plate and a variety of burgers, including one with a falafel patty. Holy City also has a Sunday brunch menu and its dinner options change weekly. If you want more Holy City brews and pizza, you can visit Baker & Brewer on Stuart Street downtown.
Frothy Beard Brewing Company
1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Looking for a slice of pizza to go with your beer? Inside Frothy Beard's taproom in West Ashley, Zombie Bob's Pizza has set up a permanent home. The pizza stand serves giant Monster Slices, as well as a pizzadilla, calzones and deep dish pizzas. Their sourdough crust is infused with the brewery's Back from the Dead Porter.
Charles Towne Fermentory
809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
The brewery in the Avondale neighborhood includes space for a small kitchen and walk-up window, where patrons can regularly find a variety of pop-ups. Charles Towne Fermentry weekly hosts Pub Fare, Matzo Y Masa and Cachita's Kitchen.