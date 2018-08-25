Third Thursday
The third Thursday of each month is a downtown event where shops, restaurants and galleries stay open until 8:30 p.m. or later and have special offerings. Hutchinson Square becomes an entertainment venue; Short Central becomes a street fair; and Little Main is closed to traffic. Local bands play at several locations.
Friday night football
There’s nothing like Green Wave football on a fall weekend. Lots of residents have longstanding dates at Memorial Stadium in downtown Summerville. The band, cheerleaders and school spirit aren’t too shabby either.
Farmers Market
On Saturday mornings, the place to be is at the Summerville Farmers Market behind Town Hall. The market features local produce, meats, seafood, baked goods and more. Parking is free in the Town Hall garage. The market runs Saturday mornings mid-April through mid-December and features nearly 100 vendors, plus live music in the Market Cafe.
Rosebrock Park
This 70-acre park at the corner of S.C. Highway 61 and S.C. Highway 165 has trails that are good for birders, hiker, bikers and anyone else craving some interaction with nature. More parks are in the planning stages in Summerville and Dorchester County, which are putting an emphasis on trails and pathways throughout the area.
Oakbrook
The Oakbrook area of Summerville got its name when the Westvaco Development Corporation launched one of the first planned communities in suburban Charleston in 1968. The bustling area is now a link between Summerville and North Charleston and is undergoing a major facelift that includes new shops and the town's purchase of a 38-acre site adjacent to Jessen Boat Landing.