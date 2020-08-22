We found 12 places to visit while social distancing in the Lowcountry and 8 are free

Any Charleston-area resident is used to fielding the same question from friends and relatives bound for the Lowcountry: "Where should I go?"
It's hard to answer because we have so many options. And, thanks to being named a No. 1 city year after year, the Holy City has so many repeat visitors that your acquaintances and relatives have likely already shopped for souvenirs at the City Market, strolled down Rainbow Row and taken a photo in front of Waterfront Park's Pineapple Fountain before.
So we've looked beyond the spots that are likely to pop up first on a search for Charleston attractions to help you mix up your own list of recommendations. We also focused on places that are mostly outdoors and allow for social distancing, so your agenda can meet COVID-19 recommendations.
Free to visit
White Point Garden
This oak-shaded park overlooks where the Ashley and Cooper rivers empty into the ocean, offering views of Fort Sumter and Charleston Harbor. Walk underneath the park's gazebo and take in some shade on a bench. Follow the waterfront path along East Bay Street to see some of the city's most iconic historic homes, or turn down Church or Meeting streets to see more of Charleston's upscale South of Broad neighborhood.
The College of Charleston
This lively and picturesque campus is nestled right in the heart of downtown Charleston. Like the city itself, it's celebrating a major milestone: 250 years since its founding in 1770. Walk through Cistern Yard, and explore the brick streets where dozens of historic buildings have been adapted for the college’s use.
Hampton Park
Pack a picnic for an afternoon at Hampton Park, which has the most extensive floral displays of any public park in Charleston. The about one-mile path around the border of the park is popular with runners, walkers and cyclists and is sometimes completely closed to vehicle traffic. Don't forget to visit the statue of Denmark Vesey whose life-size likeness was added to the park in 2014.
Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Charleston's signature double-diamond bridge connecting the peninsula and Mount Pleasant is the third largest cable-stayed bridge in the Western Hemisphere. Its 2.5-mile foot and bike path is 18 stories above the Cooper River and boasts unrivaled views of the harbor.
Shem Creek
Shem Creek is the waterfront entertainment district for Charleston’s neighbor east of the Cooper. You can buy fresh shrimp and fish dockside and, if you're lucky, spot dolphins swimming through the creek out to the harbor. Take in the views without spending a dime by walking the town-owned boardwalk along the marsh, accessed behind Vickery's Bar & Grill.
Morris Island Lighthouse
Visible from the northeastern tip of Folly Beach, the Morris Island Lighthouse once guided ships into Charleston via the southern channel approach. It is no longer in use and erosion has washed away the beach sand that had protected the site. The lighthouse is closed to the public but always is good for photographs. Drive to the eastern end of Folly Beach, park and walk up the beach to get a postcard-worthy shot.
The Angel Oak
Take a drive to rural Johns Island about 12 miles away from Charleston's downtown to see this centuries-old live oak. The giant tree's limbs, thicker than most trees' trunks, twist and curve in all directions, giving it a mystical quality.
Charleston Tea Garden
A little farther from the peninsula on Wadmalaw Island is North America's only tea garden. You can take a brief factory tour, wander the grounds and sample hot and iced tea for free. For a deeper dive into the tea producing process, the garden offers a 45-minute paid trolley tour.
Not free — but worth the fee
Charles Towne Landing
This 184-acre historic site in West Ashley preserves and commemorates the first permanent English settlement in South Carolina, and is often called the birthplace of the state, making it an appropriate place to celebrate Charleston's 350th anniversary. One of its signature attractions is a natural habitat zoo housing a black bear, bobcat, bison, an elk and river otters, all species that were once native to South Carolina.
McLeod Plantation
Managed by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission and opened as a museum in 2015, this site is a carefully preserved 37-acre plantation that was established in 1851. McLeod was recently added to the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, a global network of "places of memory" that confront their history and its lasting impacts.
Middleton Place
Visitors have plenty of space to spread out across the 65 acres of gardens at this 18th-century rice plantation. Middleton is a National Historic Landmark, home to the oldest landscaped gardens in the country. In the stableyards and at Eliza's House, historical interpreters help to teach the stories of the people who were enslaved there.
Cypress Gardens
This 170-acre garden and swamp closed for nearly four years because of historic flooding in 2015, but ever since last spring, it's been back and better than ever. New parking spots were added, the butterfly house was redone and Google started providing free Wi-Fi throughout the park. What hasn't changed are the stunning views. The park's iconic cypress trees have been featured in films like "The Patriot" and "The Notebook."
Reporting was contributed by Stephanie Harvin and Abigail Darlington.