The Charleston area's plantations showcase the foundations of our nation's history and the Gullah-Geechee culture that influenced the Lowcountry.
Visitors can stroll through majestic gardens, see original slave cabins and admire towering oak trees that have survived the centuries. From carefully manicured grounds to special events for the whole family, each plantation boasts a unique experience.
If you want to visit a plantation featured in TV shows and movies such as "The Notebook," head to Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant. A canopy of live oak trees draped with Spanish moss leads to the Georgian-designed mansion that was built in 1936 to replace the original house. Take a coach tour, see the brick slave quarters or plan your visit around one of Boone Hall's events, such as the annual oyster roast or the strawberry festival.
For views of breathtaking gardens any time of the year, visit Middleton Place on Ashley River Road. There's always something in bloom at this plantation that's home to the oldest landscaped gardens in the country. Wander the 65-acre gardens to find more than 4,000 camellias that bloom in the winter months and azaleas that burst with color in the spring. For a step back in time, tour the 18th-century home and the working stableyards. Before you leave, fill up on traditional Lowcountry fare at Middleton Place Restaurant.
For a detailed history lesson, go to McLeod Plantation on James Island. A short drive from the Charleston peninsula, this 37-acre former Sea Island cotton plantation is lesser-known among tourists but well regarded among curators of African-American history. The grounds include a row of still intact original slave cabins, an antebellum house and the McLeod Oak that's thought to be more than 600 years old. Guided tours focus on the daily lives of enslaved people and the transition to freedom for the hundreds of African Americans who lived at the plantation.
Others to visit
Drayton Hall
Architecture buffs will delight in touring the Georgian Palladian home, which dates to the mid-18th century and is considered the oldest preserved plantation house in America that's still open to the public. While the interior is unfurnished, visitors can view some of the Drayton family's artifacts on display at the plantation's new $6 million Sally Reahard Visitor Center. Drayton Hall is on Ashley River Road.
Hampton Plantation
Tucked away in rural Santee Delta north of McClellanville, Hampton Plantation once prospered as a Colonial-era rice plantation. Its Georgian-style mansion and natural beauty remain. Tour the home, explore two miles of walking trails among the former rice fields and snap a photo of the mighty live oak that George Washington reportedly advised not cutting down in 1791.
Hopsewee Plantation
If you visit Hampton Plantation, make the 10-minute trip north to Hopsewee Plantation near Georgetown. It's a former rice plantation and the birthplace of Thomas Lynch Jr., a signer of the Declaration of Independence. The 18th-century home overlooking the North Santee River is furnished with antiques, and though it is a private residence, it is open for tours.
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
There's plenty to see at this plantation on Ashley River Road that's touted as America's oldest romantic-style gardens and the oldest tourist site in the Lowcountry. Visitors will find the iconic white bridge, a swamp garden, exotic birds and a petting zoo. A children's garden set to open in the fall will appeal to the five senses and give kids a chance to get their hands dirty.