Beyond the Bridge Run: A user's guide to Charleston's parade of spring events

Most years, the first weekend in April is packed with so many heavily crowded events that it's been dubbed Charleston's busiest weekend in the past.
In 2021, the spring parade of attractions stretches over three weekends, sandwiched around Easter Sunday.
Normally, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Flowertown Festival are the two big anchors during the first weekend of April, but in 2021, they will move to the last weekend in March, ahead of the annual spring religious holiday on April 4.
Easter itself will be busy with family visits, egg hunts and church services, but the annual Volvo Car Open tennis tournament begins on Easter Eve and runs through the following weekend. Other events, usually held the first weekend of April, could still take place, so check the event websites to make sure you don't miss anything on your stay in Charleston.
And because all of the events were canceled or postponed in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, look for a lot of pent-up interest in reacquainting oneself with all of the outdoor attractions, barring a replay of cancellations again if there's another surge before a vaccine is available.
Cooper River Bridge Run
The largest participation sporting event in South Carolina is the Cooper River Bridge Run.
Cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the 10K event that can attract more than 40,000 participants starts in Mount Pleasant, treks under the diamond-shaped towers of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge over the Cooper River and ends in downtown Charleston.
It normally fills hotels and restaurants throughout the entire region and provides a major infusion of business to Charleston's tourism-related industries. Register early because spaces fill up.
WHEN: March 27
WHERE: Begins on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant and ends at Marion Square in Charleston
MORE INFO: 843-856-1949; https://bridgerun.com/
Flowertown Festival
A sure sign that springtime is here, the 49th annual Flowertown Festival is presented by the Summerville YMCA. Among the pink azaleas, purple wisteria and white dogwoods, the three-day arts and crafts festival features more than 200 jury-selected artists and their work, children’s rides and activities at the Children’s Jubilee/Kids Fest, food from restaurants and vendors at The Taste, Food Truck on Friday and Sunday, and a farmers market on Saturday. It's set on the grounds of Azalea Park in the heart of Summerville.
It's the spring, and sun's rays are starting to become a little stronger, so sunscreen, bug spray and allergy pills are all recommended. Oh, and high heels or dress shoes might look fashionable, but the event covers a lot of ground, so appropriate walking shoes are suggested.
WHEN: March 26-28
WHERE: Azalea Park area, W. 5th S. St. and along Main Street to Richardson Avenue and to W. 6th Street and Joyce Lane, Summerville
PRICE: Free parking and admission
MORE INFO: 843-871-9622,
https://www.summervilleymca.org/programs/25000013/flowertown-festival/town/.
Volvo Car Open
More than 90,000 people will be attending the Volvo Car Open tennis tournament on Daniel Island, where the court is the central attraction and the stands are full of daily onlookers. But don't worry; the people don't come all at once, but throughout the week. The tournament, now in its 20th year on the island, is an orderly operation. Traffic backups and lines are to be expected but probably won't make you rant. Refreshments and food are sold onsite (no outside food or beverages allowed). See some of the best in the world compete on the green clay, where more than 100 women athletes will play in the largest women's-only tennis tournament in North America.
WHEN: April 3-11
WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
PRICE: Single sessions range from $10-$82
MORE INFO: 800-677-2293, volvocaropen.com
Honey & Bee Expo
Normally held the first weekend in April, the annual Honey & Bee Expo had not set a return date for 2021 at the time of publication. Last year, the buzzing event was held at the Cinebarre in Mount Pleasant with an afternoon of education, fun and food.
Local beekeepers and exhibitors are usually on hand to teach about the importance of bees and beekeeping and how you can take part in helping save one of the Earth's biggest pollinators. If it returns in 2021, look for live honey bees enclosed in glass, local honey tastings, honey cotton candy and food trucks with menu items using local honey. Kid-friendly games and live music by the V-Tones of Charleston could also be on tap.
WHEN: To be determined
WHERE: To be determined
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: charlestonbees.org/honeybee-expo
Lowcountry Cajun Festival
Like the bee festival, the Lowcountry Cajun Festival is usually held on the first weekend of April. It was canceled in 2020 and the date may fluctuate in 2021 because Easter falls on the first weekend, so check the website for the latest details.
It's normally held at James Island County Park and features Creole food and music to bring a little bit of Louisiana to the Lowcountry. Local and regional restaurants, caterers and food trucks offer a heaping helping of jambalaya, alligator, etouffee, andouille sausage and crawfish. And, of course, a crawfish-eating contest might be on the agenda, too. For those wanting other bites, there's usually Southern BBQ, hot dogs, snow cones and funnel cakes.
Additional activities include a crafts market and some mechanical joy-rides, inflatables and carnival games for the kiddos. Note: Pets are not allowed at the event, and the dog park will be closed.
WHEN: To be determined
WHERE: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
MORE INFO: 843-795-4386; https://www.ccprc.com/137/Lowcountry-Cajun-Festival