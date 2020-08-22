About the cover (copy)

Our readers who contribute to our weekly photography contest in The Post and Courier continue to amaze and delight us. From our entries this year, it came down to a magnificent shrimp boat photo in the sunset and this sunrise at Waterfront Park shot by Kristi Meeuwse. The photo looks like a painting, and the fact that it contains a gate by noted Charleston blacksmith artist, Philip Simmons, pushed it on to the cover.
ut of all the entries, it came down to this graceful egret shot by Sean Hartman at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens.
Here's what Kristi said about herself:
I am 54 and have been a professional educator for all 30 years of my working career. My journey into photography started about six years ago with the loss of both my parents, sister, and nephew over a period of just a few years. I needed a creative outlet to bring me joy. I had always been interested in photography, but was hesitant to purchase a camera because of the expense. What if I didn't like it?
My husband encouraged me to buy one and with some help and encouragement from my dear friend and professional photographer Kim Graham, I set out to find my joy. We have walked the Charleston streets laughing, talking, and shooting for the last few years.I love how every time I walk, there is always something new and magical to photograph. I am blessed to live in such a beautiful, photographic city.