A note from the editor’s desk: Charleston - with gratitude

The word is out: Charleston is a great place and has been for 350 years. Looking back over her long history, there have been other years when our community has faced enormous challenges head-on.
Working on this magazine in the face of the pandemic has made me look at all the things I am grateful for in this wonderful place we call home.
I’m grateful for all the events we have in Charleston that are open to any-and-all comers. Our calendar is full of the major events with longstanding traditions but the list doesn’t include all the runs, walks, tours, farmer’s markets and other events in our streets and neighborhoods.
I’m grateful for the beauty of our landscape. All we have to do is walk out the door and it’s not long before we are crossing a creek or a river with their small and large vistas. My favorite part of my drive home comes between James and Johns Island. As you rise on the bridge, you can see for miles in every direction. You can see the thunderstorm building in the distance in West Ashley, the sunset in the late fall that turns the sky purple, and the river with its deep marshes protecting the land.
I’m grateful for a town that respects its history, both good and bad. We need to know what our ancestors did so we will better understand the community we have inherited — and where to go next. The last 50 years of Charleston’s history have seen the most growth, and we are no longer the sleepy, southern town by the sea, but rather a vibrant metropolis that is attracting the world to our doors.
I’m grateful for the sheer variety of food we can to sample in our restaurants. So few towns have our vibrant restaurant scene where you can buy anything from seafood straight off the docks to succulent barbeque straight from the farm, or fine dining with the rarest ingredients. The world has acknowledged many of our chefs with the acclaimed James Beard awards.
And of course, I’m grateful for our people, Southerners mostly, but coming from all walks of life with the desire for a better future.
Covid-19 is coloring our world this year, and there’s uncertainty as we go to press just what the next year will bring. We decided to emphasize anything you can do outdoors — an easy task when we have so much green space.
Because the restaurant scene is the hardest hit and we don’t know how it will evolve, we are celebrating our history of dining with a look back at the early foodways and places to visit.
And while the calendar is full, you should check any particular event to see if it has been moved or canceled before you make plans — but then that’s a good idea any time you want to go to a major event.
Most of all, I’m grateful for our readers, especially those who share their photography with us in The Post and Courier’s weekly photo contest who inspire us with the beauty of our natural world. We love those sunsets.
Enjoy!