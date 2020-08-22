20 kid-friendly bars and breweries in the Lowcountry

Looking to go grab a drink somewhere on Saturday afternoon, but you've got the kids with you?

Instead of staying in with your Harris Teeter mix-and-match six-pack or boxed wine, try heading out with the kids in tow to some of these family-friendly locations around town that offer craft beer, wine and cocktails. We've made a list of some of the most popular local kid-friendly bars and breweries in the Charleston area that both provide some tasty adult food and beverages and options for the tots.

Some of the "bars" we're featuring are restaurant-and-bar combos that are frequented as drinking establishments. Many offer a typical kid-friendly setup, which might include high chairs, booster seats, a bathroom changing table and a kids' menu or drink options. A few even include live music, along with kid-specific entertainment such as chalk walls, crayons for coloring, toys and games.

Though not all feature every single one of those amenities, these spots around town are known to be frequented and enjoyed, responsibly, by families with kids, small and big.

Matty Symons, head brewer and co-founder of Two Blokes Brewing in Mount Pleasant, said he set out specifically to create a kid-friendly space. Symons, who is from Australia and lived in the United Kingdom for a stint, noticed that the pub was traditionally the hub of a community and a place for families, including kids, to gather and get to know one another.

"It's not about getting drunk or doing shots," he said. "It's about getting a few beers in and spending time with friends and family."

Though he says there are those who don't think alcohol should be around children at all, most people in Charleston have embraced and supported Two Blokes, and several families come out every weekend.

He's just one of the many local brewers who has made a space that both parents and kids can enjoy. Here are some others.

This is not a comprehensive guide but a list of some of the many places in Charleston that could be considered kid-friendly.

4831 O'Hear Ave., North Charleston

This newer family-friendly brewery in Park Circle has a large outdoor patio with picnic table seating. Sunday Bluegrass Brunch is an ideal weekend date with the entire family, though every day offers drafts such as the "Park Circle Pale Ale" and "The Air Is Salty" sour. The menu includes kids' options for $7, including a breakfast plate of one egg, tater tots, sausage and a waffle on Sundays or a grilled cheese, chicken tenders and burger with fries any time.

1075 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

EVO is another popular place in Park Circle where you'll see parents drinking and dining out with their kids. Though there's not a specific kids' menu, the pizzeria offers booster seats, and there’s also a long, low and deep credenza in the bathroom that can be used as a changing table, though they don’t have a plastic fold-down one.

4155 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

This warehouse space, with a large outdoor area, offers craft beer along with bar bites and a main menu. The kids' menu here includes a hot dog or grilled cheese served with fries. There are also King of Pops popsicles and ice cream available.

3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston

Featuring a family-friendly environment, Rusty Bull offers food trucks, live music and special events often, including some kid-focused events. You'll be truly living one of Rusty Bull's signature beers if you bring the kids here: "Livin' Easy."

131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

With ping pong, arcade games, Hoop Fever, skee-ball and bowling, The Alley is a favorite place for kids and kids at heart alike. There is even a Game Night every Wednesday, where arcade games are free from 5-8 p.m., followed by trivia at 8:30 p.m., which is highly attended by families. There are high chairs, a changing table and a kids' menu with chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, pizza, grilled cheese and hot dogs. It's a favorite spot for birthday parties, too.

1505 King St., #115, downtown Charleston

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week with a kids' menu, custom coloring books, pinball machines and ample room for playing in the courtyard and adjacent astroturf field. There are also changing tables in both restrooms and a kids' menu with hot dogs, cheese pizza, grilled cheese and veggie nuggets.

217 Huger St., downtown Charleston + 15 Center St., Folly Beach + 106 Front St., Summerville

With locations downtown, on Folly Beach and in Summerville, this local establishment is a social hangout for drinking, dining on some street corn and tacos and enjoying the weather. While the adults can enjoy some margaritas or Mexican beers, kids can choose from a black bean taco, chicken and cheese taco, chicken quesadilla and cheese quesadilla. All are under $5. The downtown and Folly Beach locations feature breezy outdoor spaces.

1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley

Frothy Beard Brewing Co. has its own kids' corner nook with toys and games, along with outdoor patio activities including Jenga and cornhole. Food from Zombie Bob's Pizza is for sale inside, with giant slices that might be able to feed a couple of kids each.

817 St. Andrews Blvd., West Ashley + 1109 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant + 2205 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

I always see a gaggle of kids at Mex 1, whether it's the West Ashley, Mount Pleasant or Sullivan's Island location. It seems to be a pretty popular destination for families, and maybe it's because of the delicious specialty margs or the extensive kids' menu, which includes a taco, quesadilla, chick-a-dilla, nachos and a rice bowl with milk and other kids' beverages. All are under $4. It's the best of both worlds.

522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

This Charleston-based nano brewery with a garage door entryway and outdoor space with a variety of games is a fun place to take the kids on the weekend. Try the "Yoga Pants" Kolsch or "Just Wheat It!" raspberry pomegranate wheat and food from various food trucks.

547 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant

This Mount Pleasant brewery has its own dedicated area for kids' toys, blocks and games, including a chalk wall, called the Half Pint Kids' Club. There is also cornhole outside - great for the whole family. As for drinks and eats, parents can enjoy some locally crafted beers, jerky, kettle chips and popcorn, while the kiddos can sip on soda, juice boxes and water and eat some specially made kids' snacks. There's a changing table here, too.

219 Simmons St., Mount Pleasant

Share a pizza with the whole family at the brick-and-mortar Coastal Crust, a unique outdoor playground for the kiddos to get out their energy while parents can enjoy some relax time with a wine or beer in hand. There's a kids' menu, along with Italian ice and ice cream sandwiches on the dessert menu, and high chairs and bathroom changing tables are offered. There are even pizza-making classes for kids and free pizza for kids on Wednesdays.

80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms

This waterfront restaurant and bar, which often features live music on the weekend, is an ideal place for relaxing and enjoying Charleston's beach weather. Making the kids' menu at Morgan Creek Grill are fried shrimp, cheeseburger or ham and cheese sliders, grilled cheese sandwiches and chicken fingers, all served with fries or baby carrots and Ranch dressing.

880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

This family-friendly restaurant, brewery and music destination on Daniel Island is a great spot for hanging out on a Saturday afternoon. Enjoy a flight of beer and a pretzel with beer cheese or mustard, while the kids eat shrimp, pizza, chicken, a burger or parmesan pasta. They can top it off with an ice cream scoop.

2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Typically packed with tots, this Johns Island brewery is an ideal hangout for those who live a little further away from Charleston's central hubbub. Indulge in taproom releases such as the "Strawberry Short Shake" IPA milkshake and the "Receding Tide Chocolate and Peanut Butter Porter" while the kids can get served from on-site food trucks, which alternate.

1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

The deck at the Pour House is a wonderful option for parents looking to drink at the outdoor bar and let their kids have a little space to play or dance to live music. The venue also offers a kid's drum circle occasionally, sometimes during the Sunday Brunch Farmer's Market. Kids are always dancing for the first set of Dead on the Deck on Wednesdays.

1531 Folly Road, James Island

This tavern and beer garden is also a favorite Folly Road spot for families looking to dine out and enjoy a few drinks with the babes in tow. There's a kid's menu here, along with shareable options that will work for the young'uns, including build-your-own burgers, which are $3 on Wednesdays. One nice baby-friendly feature that Bohemian Bull offers is a car seat sling for infants that are too small for high chairs.

1271 Folly Road, James Island

The brightly colored, quirky facade of this James Island restaurant is a sign that this casual dining locale is youthful. That carries over to its patrons, many of whom are families with children, there for happy hour from 4-7 p.m. All items on the kid's menu are $5.75 at the Screen Door, including penne pasta, a hamburger and fries, chicken tenders and a personal wood-fired cheese pizza.

1859 Folly Road, James Island

The Barrel on James Island, right before crossing the bridge to Folly Beach, is a favorite outdoor space for enjoying a brew, especially when the weather is nice. It's touted as a dog-friendly bar, with plenty of room to roam, run around and even play fetch. It's quite popular for families with kids, too, who can use that space to romp around (while supervised).

104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville

Downstairs at Icehouse in Summerville is family-friendly. You'll often see kids out and about for the food truck rodeo on Sunday afternoons. The main menu includes kid-friendly beverages, like lemonade, milk and juice.